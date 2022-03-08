Tuesday, March 8, 2022Canada's Leading Online Business Magazine
Home | Business News | CBJ Newsmakers | Trademark Factory Launches Affiliate Program

Trademark Factory Launches Affiliate Program

Trademark Factory Launches Affiliate Program

New York, NY, March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In the past year, entrepreneurs have been catching up to the benefits of trademarks. According to the USPTO, there has been a 40% increase in trademark applications. Trademark Factory® is launching a unique affiliate program to continue their mission in helping growth-minded entrepreneurs build amazing brands. 

They are the only trademarking service in the world providing a result-based, 100% money-back guarantee. Their 99.3% success rate speaks for itself—with thousands of satisfied clients confidently recommending their services. 

Trademark Factory® affiliates can benefit from helping other entrepreneurs trademark their brands with a guaranteed result for a guaranteed budget. 

How The Trademark Factory® Affiliate Program Works

There are three easy steps to becoming a Trademark Factory® affiliate:

1. Sign up 

Register as a Trademark Factory® affiliate.

2. Share 

Use your personalized affiliate link on your website, social media pages, or with your network of business owners.

3. Get Paid 

Trademark Factory® will send you $500 for every new client who becomes a client through your affiliate link or referral.

Affiliate partners can also choose to pass their commission on as a discount for other entrepreneurs who choose to use Trademark Factory® via their affiliate link.

For any business to realize the full potential and value of their brand’s success, registering a trademark on all their branding assets—brand name, logo, and tagline is essential. The complicated trademarking process is now made easier through Trademark Factory®’s services. 

Resources:

Why Trademark Factory®

Trademark Factory® Affiliate Information

Attachment


CBJ Newsmakers

Recommended
Teck Joins Builders Code Pledge for Respectful and Inclusive Workplaces on International Women’s Day
Teck Joins Builders Code Pledge for Respectful and Inclusive Workplaces on International Women’s Day
Optimi Health Announces Investor Relations Agreement
Optimi Health Announces Investor Relations Agreement