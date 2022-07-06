Trailbreaker Resources Mobilizes to Flagship Atsutla Gold Project

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Trailbreaker Resources Ltd. (TBK.V) (“Trailbreaker” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce that an exploration team has been mobilized to its flagship Atsutla Gold project, located in northwestern British Columbia (BC).

Details of the upcoming program

Follow-up on the multiple new high-grade gold showings discovered in 2021

Follow-up on targets identified from the airborne magnetic survey completed in fall of 2021

Geological mapping, including detailed structural investigation

Reconnaissance prospecting and soil sampling on newly staked claims

Drill target generation

Daithi Mac Gearailt, CEO of Trailbreaker, commented, “Since the day the team left the claims in the fall of last year, we have been eager to get back out to the Atsutla project. We have a significant amount of ground to cover and I am confident we’ll be adding a new chapter to the Atsutla story this year.”

A district-scale discovery in an underexplored area of BC

Trailbreaker’s 100%-owned Atsutla Gold project is located 70 km south of the Yukon-British Columbia border and 130 km northwest of the community of Dease Lake, BC. The project covers 40,057 hectares of ground with very limited historic exploration.

Exploration in 2021 included the discovery of widespread high-grade gold at the Highlands zone, with grab samples assaying up to 630 g/t (18.38 oz/ton) gold and 1,894 g/t (55.25 oz/ton) silver (see September 13th, 2021 news release). The program also included the identification of four gold zones: the Highlands, Christmas Creek, Willie Jack, and Swan zones (see November 1st, 2021 news release). High-grade, vein- and wallrock-hosted copper mineralization has also been discovered in the Highlands, Christmas Creek, and Willie Jack zones, with grab sample assays up to 1.7% copper.

In addition to following-up on the discoveries of 2021, the team will be exploring new ground staked after last year’s program. With the help of experienced structural mappers, the exploration team will be particularly focussed on planning and determining drill hole locations for a potential future diamond drilling program.

Qualified Person

Carl Schulze, P. Geo., Consulting Geologist with Aurora Geosciences Ltd, is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 for Trailbreaker’s BC and Yukon exploration projects, and has reviewed and approved the technical information in this release.

For new information about the Company’s projects, please visit Trailbreaker’s website at TrailbreakerResources.com and sign up to receive news. For further information, follow Trailbreaker’s tweets at Twitter.com/TrailbreakerLtd, use the ‘Contact’ section of our website, or contact us at (604) 681-1820 or at [email protected].

Forward-Looking Statements

