Trailcon Leasing celebrates new facilities with open houses

BRAMPTON, Ontario, Oct. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — October 1 and October 4 were banner days as Trailcon Leasing Inc. held open houses to celebrate its new state-of-the-art facilities in Edmonton and Calgary, respectively.

Close to 200 guests attended the two events, both of which offered plenty of food and beverages, music, and tours of each facility. Trailcon co-founder Al Boughton travelled from the company’s head office in Brampton, Ont., to both open houses. “These are auspicious occasions for Trailcon Leasing, and we want to share them with the customers and colleagues who have brought us to where we are today,” he said. “These facilities are a reflection of Trailcon’s steady growth and bright future.”Joining Boughton at the Edmonton open house were branch project manager Dave Ambrock, Trailcon president Jerry Brown, and Mike Krell, vice-president, sales & marketing. “It is rewarding to see this major project come to fruition,” said Brown. “Our customers – both current and future – will reap the benefits of the exceptional service we can offer in this new location.” The Edmonton facility opened in January.The Calgary open house was hosted by branch manager Nick Reid, along with Boughton and Krell from head office. “Since moving into this facility in July, I have been very excited by the opportunities it provides to meet the needs of our growing customer base,” said Reid.“These two facilities ensure that Trailcon has the necessary infrastructure and staff in place to accommodate continued growth in the western provinces while still providing our clients with the superior service level on which Trailcon has built its reputation,” adds Krell.Both facilities are 20,000 square feet in size, with space for future expansion. Each facility has eight trailer bays with room for an additional three, and has the yard capacity to accommodate approximately 120 trailers.About Trailcon Leasing Inc.

Now in its 27th year, Trailcon Leasing Inc. continues to focus on continuous improvement and exceeding customer expectations.Established in 1992, Trailcon is one of the largest trailer and intermodal equipment rental, leasing, and service leaders nationwide. Besides its 75,000-square-foot state-of-the-art head office in Brampton, ON, Trailcon has branches in Cornwall, ON; Edmonton and Calgary, AB; and Surrey, BC.Its fleet of more than 9,000 units consists of dry vans, refrigerated and heated trailers, intermodal containers, chassis, and storage trailers. Trailcon offers short-term rentals and long-term leases of its equipment to a variety of industries. A dedicated Fleet Maintenance Program services not only Trailcon’s own fleet, but also over 20,000 customer-owned units.Almost 100 licensed trailer technicians across Canada and 15 MTO-licensed stations in the GTA make Trailcon the largest mobile repair fleet in Canada. Dedicated 24/7/365 in-house Customer Response Centre representatives, at 1-855-ROAD-RPR (855-762-3777), immediately dispatch assistance to meet your maintenance and repair needs – anytime, anywhere.For more information, visit www.trailcon.com .Contact Information

