Transcontinental Inc. – Release of Third Quarter 2025 Results and Conference Call

MONTREAL, Aug. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — On Thursday, September 4, 2025, Transcontinental Inc. will release its third quarter 2025 results after market close. The financial results will be made public in a press release that will be issued on the newswire as well as in the Management’s Discussion and Analysis that will be posted on the Corporation’s website.

The Corporation will also host a conference call for the financial community on Friday, September 5, at 8:00 a.m. The conference call will be broadcast live (audio only) on the Investors homepage of the Corporation’s website at www.tc.tc, and will be archived for 30 days.

Q3-2025 Results Conference Call
 
Date: Friday, September 5, 2025
Time: 8:00 AM
Dial-in numbers: 1-289-514-5100 or 1-800-717-1738
Live audio webcast: www.tc.tc/investors 
 
Conference Recording Playback
 
Availability dates: September 5 to September 21, 2025
Access telephone numbers: 1-289-819-1325 or 1-888-660-6264
Access code: 64471 #
 
2025 Calendar – Upcoming quarterly results
 
4th quarter:  Wednesday, December 10, 2025
   
   

For further information:

Yan Lapointe
Senior Director, Investor Relations and Treasury
TC Transcontinental
Telephone: 514-954-3574
[email protected]
        


