TRANSFORMA ANNOUNCES VOTING RESULTS, NEW STOCK OPTION PLAN, CLOSING OF DEBT SETTLEMENTS AND CONTROL PERSON

Vancouver, June 13, 2023

Transforma Resources Corporation (the “Company” or “Transforma“) (TSX-V: TFM) is pleased to announce that all matters presented at its Annual General and Special Meeting held on June 9, 2023 were approved, including:

The election of the board of directors: Victor A. Jaramillo, Kelly Brent Funk, Carlos Lau, and Douglas Yee; The new stock option plan for compliance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange; and The debt settlement with Lee Ann Wolfin and creation of Lee Ann Wolfin as a control person of the Company.

The last two items were approved by a majority of the “disinterested shareholders” of the Company (i.e., excluding insiders, and their affiliates and associates).

As a result of the approval of the debt settlement, indebtedness of the Company in the aggregate sum of $764,840 owed to various creditors has been extinguished, by the issuance of 10,926,287 common shares. The extinguishment of the indebtedness and issuance of the shares were reflected in the Company’s financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2022.

About Transforma:

Transforma is a junior exploration company involved in a 100% owned project situated in southwestern British Columbia, consisting of the Thunder Copper Property, and now also holds the option to acquire the MAC nickel property in British Columbia.

