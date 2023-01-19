Transformational Gift from Canerector Foundation Enables Durham College to Continue to Lead the Way in Skilled Trades Education

Oshawa, Ontario, Canada, Jan. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Durham College (DC) is welcoming a transformational $500,000 gift from the Canerector Foundation that will provide scholarships to as many as 100 students enrolled across Durham College’s 13 skilled trades programs each academic year, over the next five years and support the expansion and revitalization of our skilled trades facilities on the Whitby campus.

Colleges Ontario forecasts that by 2030, Ontario will face a skilled labour shortage of more than 500,000 workers. The Canerector Foundation Scholarships in Skilled Trades and funding towards expanding and enhancing DC’s new Ontario Power Generation Centre for Skilled Trades and Technology will help to make room for and attract more students to careers in the skilled trades.

“We are pleased to announce the Canerector Foundation’s donation to Durham College for skilled trades scholarships and expansion of shops, labs and classrooms,” said Amanda Hawkins, director of the Canerector Foundation. “By investing in students and state-of-the-art learning facilities, we hope to encourage students to pursue these rewarding careers in the skilled trades that are needed in our economy and our communities.”

“Durham College is extremely grateful for the Canerector Foundation’s support,” said Don Lovisa, president of Durham College. “This generous gift will help DC make great strides to train more construction and industrial tradespersons to help fill the skilled trades talent gap.”

Applicants must be a Canadian citizen, permanent resident or protected person/refugee who are registered as full-time students entering the first year of an eligible trade program of study. Scholars who participate in mentorship and/or co-curricular activities and maintain a minimum 3.0 grade point average will be awarded additional funds throughout their education up to a maximum of $4,000.

Durham College will identify recipients for the Canerector Scholarships in the Skilled Trades during the winter 2023 semester.

