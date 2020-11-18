Wednesday, November 18, 2020Canada's Leading Online Business Magazine
TransGlobe Energy Corporation Announces a Corporate Update

AIM & TSX: “TGL” & NASDAQ: “TGA”
CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — TransGlobe Energy Corporation (“TransGlobe” or the “Company”) announces that Shore Capital Stockbrokers Limited (“Shore Capital”) has been appointed as Joint Broker with immediate effect; working alongside the Company’s Nominated Adviser and Joint Broker, Canaccord Genuity.About TransGlobeTransGlobe Energy Corporation is a cash flow focused oil and gas exploration and development company whose current activities are concentrated in the Arab Republic of Egypt and Canada. TransGlobe’s common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange under the symbol TGL and on the NASDAQ Exchange under the symbol TGA.

