Treatment.com AI Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement of up to C$3 million of Special Warrants and Units

Vancouver, British Columbia, July 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Treatment.com AI Inc. (the “Company” or “Treatment”) (CSE: TRUE; OTC: TREIF; 939: FRA) is pleased to announce that due to strong inbound interest from new and existing investors, it is undertaking a non-brokered private placement of up to C$3 million of a combination of special warrants of the Company (each, a “Special Warrant”) at a price of C$0.50 per Special Warrant and units of the Company (each, a “Unit”) at a price of C$0.50 per Unit (“Offering”). Each Unit shall consist of one common share of the Company (a “Share”) and one common share purchase warrant (each, a “Warrant”). Each Warrant shall entitle the holder thereof to acquire one Share at a price of C$0.75 per Share for a period of 12 months following the date of issuance of the Warrants.

Each Special Warrant will automatically convert, for no additional consideration, into one Unit on the date (the “Conversion Date”) that is the earlier of: (i) the third business day after the date of filing a prospectus supplement to a short form base shelf prospectus (the “Prospectus Supplement”) qualifying the distribution of the Shares and Warrants issuable upon the conversion of the Special Warrants, and (ii) 4 months and one day after the issue date of the Special Warrants. No Special Warrants may be exercised by the holder thereof prior to the Conversion Date.

The Company will use its commercially reasonable efforts to file the Prospectus Supplement to qualify the distribution of the Shares and Warrants issuable upon conversion of the Special Warrants within 60 days of the closing of the Offering (not including the date of closing).

The Company may pay a finder’s fee of up to 8% of the gross proceeds of the Offering and may issue to certain eligible finders non-transferable broker warrants (the “Broker Warrants”) equal up to 8% of the number of Special Warrants and/or Units sold under the Offering. Each Broker Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one Share (a “Broker Share”) at an exercise price of C$0.75 per Broker Share for a period of 12 months from the date of issuance of the Broker Warrants.

The Company intends to use the proceeds raised from the Offering for working capital purposes. The Offering is expected to close on or before August 18, 2025. The Offering is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, receipt of all necessary approvals including the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange. The Special Warrants, Broker Warrants (and securities underlying the Broker Warrants) and Units issued on the closing of the Offering will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months plus one day from the date of issuance in accordance with applicable securities legislation. Prior to the filing of the Prospectus Supplement and the automatic conversion of the Special Warrants, the Units, and the securities underlying such Units, issuable upon conversion of the Special Warrants will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months plus one day from the date of issuance in accordance with applicable securities legislation. The Offering is not subject to a minimum aggregate amount of subscriptions.

The securities being referred to in this news release have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the U.S. or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About Treatment.com AI Inc.

Treatment.com AI is a company utilizing AI and best clinical practices to positively improve the healthcare sector and impact current inefficiencies and challenges. With the input of hundreds of healthcare professionals globally, Treatment has built a comprehensive, personalized healthcare AI engine, the Global Library of Medicine (GLM). With more than ~10,000 expert medical reviews, the GLM delivers tested clinical information and support to all healthcare professionals, as well as providing recommended tests (physical and lab), x-rays, and billing codes. The GLM helps healthcare professionals (doctor, nurse or pharmacist) reduce their administrative burden; create more time for needed face to face patient appointments and enables greater consistency in quality of patient support. Treatment’s GLM platform, through supporting healthcare professionals, allows for the inclusion of disenfranchised communities. To learn more about Treatment’s products and services: www.treatment.com or email: [email protected] m

FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION, CONTACT:

Dr. Essam Hamza, CEO

[email protected]

For media inquiries, contact: [email protected]

Call: +1 (612) 788-8900 / Toll-Free USA/Canada: +1 (888) 788-8955

Cautionary Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements relating to the future operations of Treatment and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as “will”, “may”, “should”, “anticipate”, “expects” and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding the Offering, the use of proceeds of the Offering, the filing of a Prospectus Supplement and future plans and objectives of Treatment, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from Treatment’s expectations include other risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by Treatment with securities regulators.

The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of Treatment. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and Treatment will only update or revise publicly the included forward-looking statements as expressly required by Canadian securities law.



