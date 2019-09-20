Tri-County Scholarship Fund to Honor Douglas L. Kennedy Among Others at 38th Annual Awards Dinner

Bedminster, NJ, Sept. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — via NEWMEDIAWIRE — Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ Global Select Market: PGC), parent company of Peapack-Gladstone Bank, is proud to announce that Tri-County Scholarship Fund (TCSF) will host its 38th Annual Awards Dinner on Monday, October 28, 2019, at the Hanover Marriott, where it will honor three New Jersey leaders, including Douglas L. Kennedy, President and CEO of Peapack-Gladstone Bank, Eric Andersen, Co-President of Aon, and Ray and Cathy Donovan, and the Donovan Family, longtime supporters of educational opportunities for the poor in NJ. All three honorees believe in and support the TCSF mission to provide partial scholarships for many of the state’s most financially disadvantaged children, enabling them to attend accredited K-12 values-based, private and parochial schools. The Awards Dinner is the largest fundraiser for the NJ non-profit, which has provided over $27 million for over 32,000 scholarships since its inception in 1981.