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Trident Resources Intersects 41.46 g/t over 3.42m including 81.75 g/t over 1.73m in Hole CL26033 at the Contact Lake Project in Saskatchewan

Trident Resources Intersects 41.46 g/t over 3.42m including 81.75 g/t over 1.73m in Hole CL26033 at the Contact Lake Project in Saskatchewan

CBJ Newsmakers

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