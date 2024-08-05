Trident Resources To Commence 5,000m Diamond Drilling Program on Contact Lake High-Grade Gold Project, Saskatchewan

Vancouver, BC, Aug. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Trident Resources Corp. (TSX-V: ROCK ) (OTCQB: TRDTF ) (“Trident” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce detailed plans for its upcoming inaugural drill program at the Contact Lake Gold Project in Saskatchewan’s underexplored and prolific La Ronge Gold Belt. Trident enters this program with over CAD $11 million in cash and marketable securities, fully funding this drill program and positioning the Company to act swiftly on future exploration opportunities across its Saskatchewan portfolio.

Contact Lake Project Location Map:

https://www.tridentresourcescorp.com/projects/contact-lake-gold-project/#&gid=1&pid=1

“With drilling to be underway within the next week, we are excited to build on our proven track record of discovery and resource growth in the La Ronge Gold District. We believe our gold assets have the potential to become a tier 1 project in Canada and provide a strong foundation for value creation. We are also optimistic that our systematic exploration methodology will deliver success with additional new discoveries in our underexplored district scale land package,” said Jonathan Wiesblatt, CEO of Trident.

The drill program at the Contact Lake mine site will comprise of 5,000 metres across 16 holes with the aim of confirming and extending gold mineralization along strike and down-dip from the historically defined gold mineral resources. The Contact Lake mine was operated by Cameco between December 1994 to May 1998 when 1,006,673 tonnes of ore were processed at a head grade of 6.16 grams per tonne (g/t) Au for a reported 188,185 ounces of gold (Au) recovered with life of mill recovery rate stated at 95%. Contact Lake hosts significant underground infrastructure and exploration potential in the areas immediately adjacent to the underground development. Cameco reported that substantial historically defined gold resources were left in the ground when mining activities were terminated at a time when the gold price was approximately $300/ounce.

Contact Lake Gold Project Plan View:

https://www.tridentresourcescorp.com/_gallery/album-2/lg/ContactLakeGoldProject2.jpg

The Contact Lake deposit is hosted within the northeast trending Bakos shear zone, which cuts through the granitic portion of the Little Deer Lake composite pluton. The auriferous Bakos shear zone has been drill-defined at between 15 to 40 metres in width over a strike length of greater than 2 km. The 2025 drilling will focus on extending gold mineralization between the underground development and the unmined resources of the BK3 zone, located immediately northeast of the former mine site. Drilling will also target down-dip extensions of the high-grade gold mineralization of the main zone as these types of shear-hosted gold deposits commonly extend at depth providing strong discovery potential below the currently defined dimensions of the Contact Lake deposit.

Cyr Drilling from Winnipeg, Manitoba, has been chosen as the drill contractor and is mobilizing their personnel and drill equipment to Contact Lake. All drill cores will be logged, photographed and processed on site throughout the program. Data collection will include geologic, geotechnical and a full 48 element analytical suite in conjunction with a comprehensive QA / QC program with lab-certified standards, field blanks and duplicates comprising >10% of the sample stream. All 2025 data will be incorporated into the existing Contact Lake database and utilized in future exploration programs on the project.

Location Map of Planned Drill Holes:

http://www.tridentresourcescorp.com/_resources/images/Drill-Plan-NR-202508.jpg

The initial drill holes of the 2025 program will be focused on the discovery of shallow gold mineralization immediately northeast of the Contact Lake Main Zone (MZ1), which produced the majority of gold resources during mining operations. The second phase of drilling will target zones at moderate depth (200-250 metres below surface) that lie between the MZ1 zone and the BK3 zone. The BK3 zone is located 150 metres northeast of MZ1, below the western edge of Contact Lake and is reported to host substantial gold resources that were never mined. The final phase of the 2025 drill program will target the down-plunge extension of the gold mineralization in both the MZ1 and MZ2 zones.

Drilling will target the heart of the past-producing Contact Lake Mine, following up on historical high-grade intercepts including:

Contact Lake Gold Deposit – Historical Drill Intercepts Hole ID From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au (g/t) Description TU89-125 56.0 76.5 20.5 12.81 length weighted average TU89-127 39.5 57.8 18.3 10.41 length weighted average TU90-146 205.3 205.9 0.6 2,616.00 single assay TU92-316 138.3 138.8 0.5 94.06 single assay Notes:

*Analytical data sourced from Cameco historical records

*Historical sampling was discontinuous – data gaps were assigned a zero value

*Intervals are drilled intercepts and do not reflect true thickness with true thickness unknown

Qualified Person:

The scientific and technical data contained in this news release was approved by Cornell McDowell, P.Geo., a non-independent “qualified person” under the National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure of Mineral Projects.

About Trident Resources Corp.:

Trident Resources Corp. is a Canadian public mineral exploration company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of advanced-stage gold and copper exploration projects in Saskatchewan, Canada. The Company is advancing its 100% owned Contact Lake and Greywacke Lake projects which host significant historical gold resources located within the prospective and underexplored La Ronge Gold Belt, as well as the 100% owned Knife Lake copper project which contains a historical copper resource.

To find out more about Trident Resources Corp. (TSX-V: ROCK), visit the Company’s website at www.tridentresourcescorp.com

Trident Resources Corp.

Jonathan Wiesblatt, Chief Executive Officer

Email: [email protected]

For further information contact myself or:

Andrew J. Ramcharan, PhD, P.Eng., Corporate Communications

Trident Resources Corp.

Telephone: 647-309-5130

Toll Free: 800-567-8181

Facsimile: 604-687-3119

Email: [email protected]

NEITHER THE TSXV NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THE CONTENT OF THIS NEWS RELEASE.

Forward-Looking Information and Statements

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed to be “forward-looking statements”. All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that management of the Company expects, are forward-looking statements. Although management believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements if management’s beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements, include market prices, exploration and development successes, regulatory approvals, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Please see the public filings of the Company at www.sedarplus.ca for further information.



CBJ Newsmakers