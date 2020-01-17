Trillion Dollar Alphabet

CBJ — Shares of Google parent company Alphabet hit a new all-time high this week, pushing the company’s market value on Wall Street to $1 trillion.

Alphabet joins Apple and Microsoft as companies worth at least $1 trillion with several others now in striking range of that incredible plateau including Amazon, which has a market cap of about $930 billion. On paper, Apple is currently the most valuable company in the United States, with a market value of about $1.4 trillion with Microsoft at $1.3 trillion.

In case you’re wondering what the most valuable company is in the world — that honour goes to Aramco, the Saudi Arabian oil giant, with a value of just under $2 trillion.

@CanBizJournal