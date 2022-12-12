TRILLION ENERGY COMMENCES NEW WELLS IN ITS MULTIWELL PROGRAM

Vancouver, B.C., Dec. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Trillion Energy International Inc. (“Trillion” or the “Company”) (CSE: TCF) (OTCQB: TRLEF) (Frankfurt: Z62) is pleased to have commenced drilling of the Guluc-2 natural well and to have completed the West Akcakoca-1 well 17 ½” diameter section to 1,008 metres depth, at the SASB natural gas field, Black Sea.

Upon completion of drilling, the Guluc-2 well will be cased, perforated, and tested. Logging is occurring while drilling. Upon completion, the rig will move back to and complete the West Akcakoca-1 well. Both well operations involve long reach directional wells drilled from the Akçakoca platform, targeting gas reserves at the East and West flanks of the Akcakoca gas field.

Upon successful completion of the two wells, natural gas will be produced and sold to market almost immediately. The Guluc-2 well is expected to commence production towards the end of January 2023; while West Akcakoca-1 is expected to be completed during March 2022. Revenues from the wells will be used for further field development at SASB. The number of new producing wells at SASB will increase from two wells to four upon completion of Guluc-2 and West Akcakoca-1.

After these wells at the Akçakoca platform are completed, the rig will move to the East Ayazli tripod.

About the Company

Trillion is an oil and gas producing company with multiple assets throughout Turkiye and Bulgaria. The Company is 49% owner of the SASB natural gas field, one of the Black Sea’s first and largest-scale natural gas development projects; a 19.6% (except three wells with 9.8%) interest in the Cendere oil field; and in Bulgaria, the Vranino 1-11 block, a prospective unconventional natural gas property. More information may be found on www.sedar.com, and our website.

