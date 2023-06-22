TRILLION ENERGY RECOMPLETES WEST AKCAKOCA-1 AT SASB GAS FIELD

West Akcakoca-1 now producing at a rate of 5.3 MMcf/d

Vancouver, B.C., June 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Trillion Energy International Inc. (“Trillion” or the “Company”) (CSE: TCF) (OTCQB: TRLEF) (Frankfurt: Z62) announces recompletion of the West Akcakoca-1 gas well resulting in an increase of production to 5.3 MMcf/d at the SASB gas field, offshore Turkey.

Two additional gas bearing intervals, 3,561.5 to 3,564.5 metres MD (measured depth) and 3,498.5 to 3,501.5 metres MD, for a total of 6 metres were perforated and put onto production at about 5.3 MMcf/d and with a final buildup pressure of 1,794 psi.

Arthur Halleran CEO of Trillion stated:

“The perforation of new gas pay in West Akcakoca-1 was done with the wireline on the Platform and does not require the drilling rig. These new perforations are the start of our efforts to maximize the gas production from our new wells.”

About the Company

Trillion Energy is focused on natural gas production for Europe and Türkiye with natural gas assets in Türkiye and Bulgaria. The Company is 49% owner of the SASB natural gas field, one of the Black Sea’s first natural gas development projects; and a 19.6% (except three wells with 9.8%) interest in the Cendere oil field. More information may be found on www.sedar.com, and our website.

Contact

Corporate offices: 1-778-819-1585

e-mail: [email protected]

Website: www.trillionenergy.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain certain forward-looking information and statements, including without limitation, statements pertaining to the Company’s ability to obtain regulatory approval of the executive officer and director appointments. All statements included herein, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking information and such information involves various risks and uncertainties. Trillion does not undertake to update any forward-looking information except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

These statements are not guaranteeing of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Accordingly, actual results could differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. These factors include unforeseen securities regulatory challenges, COVID, oil and gas price fluctuations, operational and geological risks, the ability of the Company to raise necessary funds for development; the outcome of commercial negotiations; changes in technical or operating conditions; the cost of extracting gas and oil may be too costly so that it is uneconomic and not profitable to do so and other factors discussed from time to time in the Company’s filings on www.sedar.com, including the most recently filed Annual Report on Form 20-F and subsequent filings for the first quarter of 2022. For a full summary of our oil and gas reserves information for Turkey, please refer to our Forms F-1,2,3 51-101 filed on www.sedar.com, and or request a copy of our reserves report effective December 31, 2022.



CBJ Newsmakers