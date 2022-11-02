Trilogy Capital Partners invests in Scarlet Security & Risk Group

CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Trilogy Capital Partners (Trilogy) has invested in Scarlet Security & Risk Group (SSRG) to further advance its goal of increasing capacity and reach for its clients and continuing to provide them with complex security solutions.

SSRG has seen significant growth, both organically and through acquisition, over the last five years, including its recent purchases of Lions Gate Risk Management Group and Arc Protection Corp. The expansion in its suite of services also brought a large group of subject matter experts to the SSRG executive and management teams.

Stephen Reid, Trilogy CEO commented: “Trilogy sees many opportunities and is focused on investing in businesses with top-tier management teams. SSRG is one of the best managed growth companies we have ever seen, and we recognize the potential of the team to become the national leader in high-end security services.”

With its added financial backing, SSRG seeks to become the Canadian firm of choice for discerning owners seeking scale, succession, growth, support and capacity of joining a larger team with a local approach.

Patrick Doyle, SSRG founder, CEO commented: “Our capacity to deliver expertise to our clients and bring thoughtful, integrated solutions for complex use cases has significantly increased in recent years. We firmly believe these changes further set us, and our clients, up for success and will allow for tremendous service delivery and expansion in the coming years.”

About Trilogy Capital Partners

Trilogy is a family office/investment firm that invests in founder-owned Canadian companies with liquidity or growth needs.

Focusing on organisations with top-tier management teams, Trilogy utilises its significant resources and unrivalled access to North America’s leading debt/equity providers and family offices to greatly accelerate growth.

In addition to SSRG, Trilogy is invested in telecom, fibre to the home, advanced building materials, hospitality, and private education businesses across Canada.



