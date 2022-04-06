Trio Named To Canada’s Top Employer List For Second Straight Year

- Third Time Named to Alberta’s Top Employer List -

EDMONTON, April 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Translational Research In Oncology (TRIO), a global academic clinical research organization, is pleased to be recognized as one of Canada’s top small & medium employers for the second straight year.

“Small and medium employers have the advantage of adaptability,” says Kristina Leung, Senior Editor at Mediacorp. “They are independent and have always served as a ‘laboratory’ for the kinds of best practices we eventually see at larger employers. As new ways of working emerge, such as the growing interest in hybrid work arrangements, smaller employers have the flexibility to experiment and come up with solutions that work for everyone.”

“Being named one of Canada’s Top Employers for the second year in a row, coupled with a nod from the Alberta Top Employers list earlier this year, truly reflects the organization’s commitment to our values — integrity, teamwork and passion,” stated Dr. Launa Aspeslet, TRIO’s Chief Executive Officer. “Our success is due in large part to our ability to create an employee-centric culture that provides the tools and support our employees need to thrive in their roles.”

About TRIO

TRIO advances translational cancer research by introducing innovative and novel targeted therapeutic concepts into the clinical trial setting. With international offices in Edmonton (Canada), Paris (France), Montevideo (Uruguay), TRIO’s global reach is expansive. Our goal as an academic clinical research organization is to find the shortest path to saving lives. Additional information on TRIO can be found by visiting https://www.trioncology.org.

Interested parties may also follow TRIO on Twitter (twitter.com/TRIOncology) or LinkedIn at TRIO – Translational Research in Oncology.

TRIO Media Inquiries:

Launa Aspeslet, PhD

CEO, TRIO

Email: launa.aspeslet@trioncology.org

Phone: 780-702-2260



CBJ Newsmakers