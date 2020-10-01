Trius Adds Renowned Stares Brothers as Newfoundland Exploration Advisors

FREDERICTON, New Brunswick, Oct. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Trius Investments Inc. (TSXV: TRU) (“Trius” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that both Alexander “Sandy” Stares and Stephen Stares have agreed to serve as property advisors to the Company, in connection with the Company’s proposed acquisition of the Toogood Arm exploration property in central Newfoundland (the “Toogood Arm Property”) as announced on September 24, 2020.

Both Alexander and Stephen are members of Newfoundland’s prolific Stares-Keats extended family, which received the Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada’s (PDAC) Bill Dennis Prospector of the Year Award in 2007. This award was given to recognize the family’s contributions to the mineral exploration industry for the past 40 years.Alexander Stares

Alexander “Sandy” Stares comes from a family with a long line of prospectors. He has in excess of 25 years’ experience in mineral exploration, spanning a variety of Canadian geological terranes, from Newfoundland to Yukon. He has also completed several tours prospecting in Indonesia and Mexico. Sandy has worked with IndoMetals, Rubicon Minerals Corporation, Freewest Resources of Canada, New Millenium, Lac Des Isle Mines, and Noranda. He was instrumental in the discovery of the H-Pond Gold Prospect and the Lost Pond Uranium Prospect. He also discovered numerous major mineral occurrences in Canada and abroad which have been the subject of extensive exploration programs.Sandy is also a Director of White Metal Resources, a Director of Leocor Gold Inc., and a Director of the Qalipu Development Corporation, and an alternate Director of the Newfoundland and Labrador Prospectors Association. He assumed the role of President and CEO of Metals Creek Resources in December of 2007. In February 2013, Sandy was awarded the Queen Elizabeth II Diamond Jubilee Medal for his dedication to his Peers, Community, Canada and the Prospecting Community.Prior to his exploration career, Mr. Stares served in the Canadian Air Force for 15 years and was awarded the Deputy Commander in Chief of NORAD “Certificate of Achievement” Award for exceptional performance.Stephen Stares

Stephen Stares is a successful business entrepreneur with over 30 years of experience in mineral exploration. Stephen’s first 7 years were spent with Noranda Exploration on such projects as the Hemlo gold mines, Eagle River gold deposit and the Geco and Mattabi base metal camps. The next ten years of Stephen’s career were spent managing the operations of Stares Contracting Corp., a successful mineral exploration services company in Thunder Bay, Ontario.Stephen is currently President and CEO of Benton Resources Inc. since founding it in 2004. He has been directly involved in the start-up of 10 publicly traded companies on the TSX Venture Exchange by assembling projects of merit and raising millions of dollars for these junior exploration companies. Throughout his career, Stephen has discovered several major mineral occurrences in Canada that have been the subject of extensive exploration programs.Stephen was also awarded the North Western Ontario Prospectors Association (NWOPA) discovery of the year award for 2000 and 2017, and also awarded the prestigious NWOPA Dave Christianson Lifetime Achievement award in 2019.Management Commentary

Joel Freudman, Trius’ President and CEO, said, “We’re thrilled to add both Sandy and Stephen as property advisors to the rapidly-developing Newfoundland gold exploration segment of our portfolio. Their track records and connections in Newfoundland will be vital in helping Trius source further mineral exploration investments and acquisitions, as well as advancing the Toogood Arm Property post-acquisition to bolster its potential monetization value.”Mr. Freudman continued: “Between the Stares brothers and our technical advisor Dean Fraser, who has almost 30 years of geological and geophysical expertise, we’re assembling a top-notch contingent of local prospecting and geological talent to better inform our investment decisions in this space. As we get more familiar with the properties and the players in Newfoundland, we’re becoming increasingly disciplined in sourcing more advanced grassroots properties and investing at more competitive cost bases.”About Trius Investments Inc.

Trius seeks unique value-creation opportunities, currently increasing its exposure to the precious metals sector by assembling a portfolio of greenfield gold exploration properties in the Central Newfoundland Gold Belt. Trius’ common shares trade on the TSXV under the symbol “TRU”.Trius is a portfolio company of Resurgent Capital Corp. (“Resurgent”), a merchant bank providing venture capital markets advisory services and proprietary financing. Resurgent works with promising public and pre-public micro-capitalization Canadian companies.For further information, please contact:

Joel Freudman

President & CEO

Trius Investments Inc.

Phone: (647) 880-6414Cautionary StatementsNeither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.Information in this press release relating to Alexander Stares and Stephen Stares has been provided by them and has not been independently verified by Trius.This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, including those relating to advancing and monetizing the Toogood Arm Property, the acquisition of other mineral exploration investments, and Trius’ corporate strategy and objectives. These statements are based on numerous assumptions that are believed by management to be reasonable in the circumstances, and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including without limitation: the exploration or monetization potential of the Toogood Arm Property; challenges in sourcing, structuring, and executing additional investments and acquisitions, on favourable terms or at all; risks inherent in mineral exploration activities and investments in the mineral exploration sector; volatility in financial markets, economic conditions, and precious metals prices; and those other risks described in the Company’s continuous disclosure documents. Actual results may differ materially from results contemplated by the forward-looking statements herein. Investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements herein except as required by applicable securities laws.



