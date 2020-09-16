Trius Adds Seasoned Newfoundland Exploration Advisor

FREDERICTON, New Brunswick, Sept. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Trius Investments Inc. (TSXV: TRU) (“Trius” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that Dean Fraser, P.Geo. has agreed to serve as a technical advisor to the Company, in connection with the Company’s recently-announced proposed acquisition of the Gander West exploration property in Newfoundland (the “Gander West Property”). The Gander West Property is located approximately 16 kilometres from the centre of New Found Gold Corp.’s Queensway Project gold discovery.

Dean is a professional geologist/geophysicist with nearly 30 years of mineral exploration experience in North America and internationally. He graduated from Memorial University with a B.Sc. degree in geology/geophysics in 1992 and has a proven track record of exploration success over the years after working in eleven countries around the world. He has extensive knowledge of the geology of Newfoundland and has worked on numerous gold projects in the Gander area. Throughout his career he has worked in a variety of geological environments including epithermal/mesothermal gold systems, VMS, skarn, porphyry and IOCG systems and has worked on several world class projects including the Nui Phao poly-metallic skarn deposit located in north Vietnam and the Fruta Del Norte Gold property in Ecuador. He has held director positions in public companies in the past and currently acts as technical advisor to Zonte Metals Inc. Dean is President and owner of RDF Consulting Limited, a geological/geophysical service provider to both major mining companies and junior explorers worldwide.About Trius Investments Inc.

Trius is an investment issuer increasing its exposure to the precious metals sector through a variety of novel investment structures. Trius’ common shares trade on the TSXV under the symbol “TRU”.Trius is a portfolio company of Resurgent Capital Corp. (“Resurgent”), a merchant bank providing venture capital markets advisory services and proprietary financing. Resurgent works with promising public and pre-public micro-capitalization Canadian companies.For further information, please contact:

Joel Freudman

President & CEO

Trius Investments Inc.

Phone: (647) 880-6414

Cautionary Statements

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.



