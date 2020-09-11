Trius Announces Stock Option Grant

FREDERICTON, New Brunswick, Sept. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Trius Investments Inc. (TSXV:TRU) (“Trius”) announces that, subject to regulatory approval, it has granted an aggregate of 550,000 incentive stock options (“Options”) to certain of its consultants and officers in accordance with Trius’ stock option plan. These Options have a three-year term and an exercise price of $0.18 each, and vest immediately.

About Trius Investments Inc.

Trius is an investment issuer searching for new investments and/or business opportunities, with existing investments in the precious metals and e-commerce / consumer goods sectors. Trius’ common shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol “TRU”.Trius is a portfolio company of Resurgent Capital Corp. (“Resurgent”), a merchant bank providing venture capital markets advisory services and proprietary financing. Resurgent works with promising public and pre-public micro-capitalization Canadian companies.For further information, please contact:

Joel Freudman

President & Chief Executive Officer

Trius Investments Inc.

Phone: (647) 880-6414Cautionary StatementsNeither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.



