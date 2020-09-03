Trius Enters Into Market-Making Agreement

FREDERICTON, New Brunswick, Sept. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Trius Investments Inc. (TSXV: TRU) (“Trius” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement (the “Agreement”) with Integral Wealth Securities Ltd. (“Integral”), pursuant to which Integral shall provide to Trius market-making services, including assisting in maintaining active and orderly trading of the Company’s common shares, in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange. In consideration for the services provided by Integral, Trius will pay Integral a cash fee of $5,000 per month for a minimum term of three months. Integral and Trius are unrelated and unaffiliated entities, with no relationships other than pursuant to the Agreement. Integral does not have any interest, directly or indirectly, in the Company, will not receive common shares or options as compensation, and does not have any present intention to acquire any securities of the Issuer aside from as is necessary to perform its obligations under the Agreement. The capital used for market-making will be provided by Integral.

Integral is a full-service securities dealer regulated by the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, and engaged in wealth management, market making, and investment banking. Integral operates from 8 offices, including Toronto, Vancouver, Calgary and Ottawa. Integral’s corporate office is located at 181 University Avenue, Suite 1600, Toronto, Ontario, M5H 3M7.About Trius Investments Inc.

Trius is an investment issuer searching for new investments and/or business opportunities, with existing investments in the precious metals and e-commerce / consumer goods sectors. Trius’ common shares trade on the TSXV under the symbol “TRU”.Trius is a portfolio company of Resurgent Capital Corp. (“Resurgent”), a merchant bank providing venture capital markets advisory services and proprietary financing. Resurgent works with promising public and pre-public micro-capitalization Canadian companies.For further information, please contact:

Joel Freudman

President & Chief Executive Officer

Trius Investments Inc.

Phone: (647) 880-6414Cautionary StatementsNeither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements. These statements are based on numerous assumptions believed by management to be reasonable in the circumstances and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including without limitation those risks described in the Company’s continuous disclosure documents. Actual results may differ materially from results contemplated by the forward-looking statements herein. Investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements herein except as required by applicable securities laws.



CBJ Newsmakers