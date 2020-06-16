Troilus Refiles News Releases

TORONTO, June 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Troilus Gold Corp. (TSX:TLG; OTCQB:CHXMF) (“Troilus” or the “Company”) provides an update today that in connection with its previously announced bought deal prospectus offering of units of the Company (the “Offering”) and further to the Ontario Securities Commission’s (the “OSC”) review of the Company’s continuous disclosure in connection with the Offering, the OSC identified the following errors in the following previously filed news releases of the Company:

the news releases dated April 14, 21 and 28, and May 14, 2020, all included hyperlinks to figures that were not incorporated in the news releases filed on SEDAR; andthe news releases dated April 14, 21 and 28, 2020, disclosed the Troilus deposit’s mineral resource estimate as contained ounces gold, contrary to National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, which also requires disclosure of tonnage and grade whenever an estimate is disclosed.In accordance with OSC Staff Notice 51-711 (Revised) Refilings and Corrections of Errors, the Company refiled the news releases noted above on SEDAR on June 15, 2020 for purposes of making corrective disclosure and included therein the required figures and tonnage and grade to comply with applicable requirements.The Offering remains scheduled to close on or about June 23, 2020 and is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, receipt of all regulatory approvals, including the approval of the Toronto Stock Exchange and the applicable securities regulatory authorities.About TroilusTroilus is a Toronto-based, Quebec focused, advanced stage exploration and early-development company focused on the mineral expansion and potential mine re-start of the former gold and copper Troilus mine. The 84,600-hectare Troilus property is located within the Frotêt-Evans Greenstone Belt in Quebec, Canada. From 1996 to 2010, Inmet Mining Corporation operated the Troilus project as an open pit mine, producing more than 2,000,000 ounces of gold and nearly 70,000 tonnes of copper.For Further Information, Please Contact:Paul Pint

President

+1 (416) 602-1050

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Such forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the closing of the Offering, the timing of the closing of the Offering, the receipt of regulatory approvals and the future results of operations, performance and achievements of the Company.



