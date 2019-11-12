Troilus Reports New Mineral Resource Estimate of 4.71 Million Indicated AuEq Ounces and 1.76 Million Inferred AuEq Ounces at Its Troilus Gold Project, Quebec

TORONTO, Nov. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Troilus Gold Corp. (TSX: TLG; OTCQB: CHXMF) (“Troilus” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide an updated mineral resource estimate (see Table 1) from its 100% owned Troilus property located 170 km by road north of Chibougamau, in northwestern Quebec, Canada (the “Troilus Project”). The updated mineral resource estimate is summarized in Table 1.

Highlights:The pit constrained estimated mineral resources in the indicated mineral resource category have increased by 910,000 ounces AuEq, with J Zone (J4 and J5) having increased by 69%, from the 2018 mineral resource estimate (which had an effective date of November 19, 2018) The total estimated indicated mineral resource has increased to 4.71Moz AuEq and the total estimated inferred mineral resource has increased to 1.76Moz AuEqTotal estimated indicated mineral resources have increased by 129% since the 2017 mineral resource estimate (which had an effective date of June 30, 2016) when the Troilus Project was acquired and 20% since the 2018 mineral resource estimateUnderground tonnage decreased by 24% while underground grade in the indicated mineral resource category has improved from 1.50 g/t AuEq to 1.86 g/t AuEq from the 2018 mineral resource estimate.Table 1 – Mineral Resource Estimate– Effective as of October 31, 2019

CBJ Newsmakers