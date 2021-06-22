TRREB Members Recognized for Contributions to Communities and Real Estate Industry

TORONTO, June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Thirteen Toronto Regional Real Estate Board (TRREB) Members have one thing in common. They have all received accolades for their tremendous dedication and tireless commitment to their communities, the organization, and the real estate industry as a whole. This year, TRREB handed out a record number of awards at the spring Annual Meeting held virtually on June 3.

“Over the last year, we have seen our Members step up in so many different ways,” said TRREB President Lisa Patel. “It has been incredible to witness the passion and impact they are making in their communities and at the Board.”

The Community Service Award recognizes Members who know first-hand the effects of making a difference and offering a helping hand to the people at the heart of our towns, cities and regions. TRREB congratulates Michelle Risi, Colin Campbell, Sheena Thompson, Jennifer Evelyn and James Milonas.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/307fa3a6-443e-49b7-a404-8d12938e86a5

The David Rossi Committee Service Award honours Members who contributed substantially over and over. Congratulations to Colby Bayne, Tania DiRenzo-Artenosi, Stephanie King, Ram Rajendram, Jasmine Lee and Josh Klein.

This award wouldn’t be possible without the late David Rossi himself. In 2007, David Rossi was awarded the President’s Award for the contributions he made to not only TRREB, but also the profession itself. Later in 2011, TRREB created the David Rossi Committee Service Award in his honour.

The prestigious Presidential Award is reserved for Members who have shown incredible commitment and dedication to the Board and the real estate industry. Congratulations to Ann Bosley, 2002 TRREB President and Paul Etherington, 2014 TRREB President, both now Honourary Life Members.

“The stories of this year’s winners are motivating and inspiring. Together, our Members make a positive change and truly represent the value of one and the power of many. Awards are an important part of how we say thank you to our Members,” said TRREB CEO John DiMichele.

Learn more about the awards and our incredible winners here.

Media Inquiries:

Genevieve Grant, Public Affairs Specialist ggrant@trebnet.net 416-443-8159

The Toronto Regional Real Estate Board is Canada’s largest real estate board with more than 59,000 residential and commercial professionals connecting people, property and communities.

