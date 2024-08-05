TRREB Statement on Provincial $1.6 Billion Infrastructure Top-up

TORONTO, Aug. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Premier Doug Ford announced today at the Association of Municipalities of Ontario (AMO) conference an additional $1.6 billion top-up to the Municipal Housing Infrastructure Program (MHIP). This funding provides municipalities with more resources to build the essential roads, bridges, and water systems that make new housing possible. This is another positive step by the province to accelerate housing construction and will nearly double investment in the Program.

Ontario, however, is facing significant headwinds from U.S. trade disruptions to the ongoing housing affordability crisis, that threaten our economy and jobs. In this environment, Ontario must continue adapting its policy playbook and take bolder action to lower housing costs and improve affordability.

While the MHIP investment supports municipalities in building the infrastructure needed to support new housing, more immediate measures are required to reduce costs for homebuyers. That’s why the Toronto Regional Real Estate Board (TRREB) continues to call on the province to deliver broad-based tax relief to support the housing sector. In its 2025 Fair Taxes on Ontario Homes Report, TRREB urged the province to cut development charges, reduce land transfer taxes and modernize the GST/HST home rebate program. These measures would directly lower costs for consumers, provide immediate relief for family budgets, stimulate new housing construction, and strengthen one of Ontario’s most critical economic sectors.

TRREB looks forward to working with Municipal Affairs and Housing Minister Rob Flack and Premier Ford as they advance solutions to Ontario’s housing affordability crisis. Supporting housing affordability remains one of the most effective ways to boost productivity and safeguard Ontario’s economic future.

