TRREB to Make BrokerBay Showing Service Available to All Members and MLS® System Users This Fall

TORONTO, June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Toronto Regional Real Estate Board (TRREB) will add BrokerBay, an advanced showing management ecosystem, to its core products and services for Members this fall.

TRREB’s newly announced partnership with BrokerBay will give our Members and Partner Board MLS® System users access to a brokerage level showing service solution with advanced features. The full suite of user-friendly tools can be leveraged by REALTORS® and front-desk administrators to schedule and manage showing appointments, provide 3D virtual showings, register offers, submit documents, manage property notifications, and more. BrokerBay’s electronic lockbox integration service will also be available for brokerages using leading e-lockbox providers.

“We added this advanced system to TRREB’s suite of tools and services to streamline workflows and to allow for greater efficiency,” said TRREB President Lisa Patel. “Our Members want to ensure they are providing optimal service to their clients and BrokerBay’s services helps them to do just that.”

Leading up to the fall release, TRREB and Partner Board Members will be able to take advantage of numerous opportunities to learn more about BrokerBay, including sneak peeks, demos, and training sessions.

“TRREB continues to forge groundbreaking relationships to provide next generation technology to meet the dynamic needs of Members and the industry,” said TRREB CEO John DiMichele. “Through forming strategic partnerships with innovative companies like BrokerBay, we can further advance how our Members support their clients, manage their business and elevate their integral role in the home ownership journey.”

According to BrokerBay CEO and Co-Founder, Costa Ntoukas, this collaboration will establish a precedent in the industry. “We’re tremendously impressed with TRREB’s commitment to innovation and strongly believe that this partnership will set a new standard in MLS showing management technology across North America.”

Stay tuned for the TRREB wide launch of BrokerBay to learn more about what it will mean for real estate professionals and consumers in the Greater Toronto Area and beyond.

For more information view the partnership backgrounder here.

Media Inquiries:

Genevieve Grant, Public Affairs Specialist ggrant@trebnet.net 416-443-8159

The Toronto Regional Real Estate Board is Canada’s largest real estate board with more than 61,000 residential and commercial professionals connecting people, property and communities.

https://www.facebook.com/TRREB/

https://twitter.com/TheReal_TRREB

https://www.youtube.com/user/TREBChannel

http://www.linkedin.com/company/toronto-regional-real-estate-board/

https://www.instagram.com/thereal_trreb/

http://www.trebwire.com/

CBJ Newsmakers