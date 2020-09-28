Trudeau government must fight for Farmers like they have for Aluminum and Steel Industries

GUELPH, Ontario and LONGUEUIL, Québec and MONCTON, New Brunswick, Sept. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — TODAY Atlantic Grains Council, Grain Farmers of Ontario, and Producteurs de grains du Québec have launched a joint campaign to raise awareness with the public of the devastating consequences for all Canadians because many Canadian grain farmers, literally, will — go out of business. They can no longer compete with U.S. farmers.Grain and oilseed farmers in Eastern Canada are unable to compete with the over $32 billion in direct subsidies that Donald Trump is providing U.S. farmers. Atlantic Grains Council, Producteurs de Grains du Québec/Grain Growers of Quebec, and Grain Farmers of Ontario represent over 40 thousand grain and oilseed farmers in Atlantic Canada, Quebec, and Ontario.Contact:

Atlantic Grains Council, Heather Russell – 506 381-5404, heather@atlanticgrainscouncil.ca

Producteurs de grains du Québec, Julie Mercier – 450 679-0540, 8425, jmercier@pgq.ca

Grain Farmers of Ontario, Victoria Berry, Manager, Communications – 226 820-6641; vberry@gfo.ca



