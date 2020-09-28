Trudeau government must fight for Farmers like they have for Aluminum and Steel Industries

Monday, September 28, 2020Canada's Leading Online Business Magazine
GUELPH, Ontario and LONGUEUIL, Québec and MONCTON, New Brunswick, Sept. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — TODAY Atlantic Grains Council, Grain Farmers of Ontario, and Producteurs de grains du Québec have launched a joint campaign to raise awareness with the public of the devastating consequences for all Canadians because many Canadian grain farmers, literally, will — go out of business. They can no longer compete with U.S. farmers.Grain and oilseed farmers in Eastern Canada are unable to compete with the over $32 billion in direct subsidies that Donald Trump is providing U.S. farmers. Atlantic Grains Council, Producteurs de Grains du Québec/Grain Growers of Quebec, and Grain Farmers of Ontario represent over 40 thousand grain and oilseed farmers in Atlantic Canada, Quebec, and Ontario.Contact:
Atlantic Grains Council, Heather Russell – 506 381-5404, heather@atlanticgrainscouncil.ca
Producteurs de grains du Québec, Julie Mercier – 450 679-0540, 8425, jmercier@pgq.ca
Grain Farmers of Ontario, Victoria Berry, Manager, Communications – 226 820-6641; vberry@gfo.ca

