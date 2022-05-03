True Lacrosse Advances Player Safety With HEADCHECK HEALTH Partnership

CHICAGO, May 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — True Lacrosse, LLC. (“True Lacrosse”), and HEADCHECK HEALTH, Inc. (“HEADCHECK”), a leading tech-enabled provider of concussion protocol management for sports organizations, announced today a new partnership that will see True Lacrosse adopt the all-in-one HEADCHECK concussion app platform to execute and monitor their concussion protocol.

HEADCHECK gives True Lacrosse staff, players, and parents modern digital technology to easily follow the necessary concussion protocol steps that ensure athlete safety always comes first. True Lacrosse will be using HEADCHECK to improve concussion education, simplify injury reporting, and mitigate the risk of mismanaged concussions.

“We’ve partnered with HEADCHECK to continue our commitment to the education and development of young men and women in the sport of lacrosse,” said True Lacrosse Co-Founder Mike Gabel. “We want everyone under the True Lacrosse umbrella to be able to keep our players safe.”

“We are very excited to see the commitment True Lacrosse has to player safety, especially in such a physical sport like lacrosse,” said Harrison Brown, CEO of HEADCHECK HEALTH. “We look forward to working with them to keep their players as safe as possible.”

ABOUT TRUE LACROSSE

True Lacrosse, a National premier club lacrosse program, offers its members the opportunity to work with experienced, professional coaches, attend the most competitive camps and tournaments, and develop into skilled players with a greater understanding of the game and a better sense of how to perform as an individual and work with a team. We recognize the ability of lacrosse to help players grow into confident, contributing members of the game and their communities; therefore, we are intent upon working with young people to improve their skills, promote sportsmanship, and instill a sense of respect for the game and its participants.

ABOUT HEADCHECK HEALTH

At HEADCHECK, our goal is simple: we want to prevent mismanaged head injuries. Our tools help all those involved in the identification, management, and care of a suspected concussion.

Whether at the amateur or professional level, HEADCHECK’s end-to-end solutions enable organizations of all types and sizes to execute their current concussion protocols, support athlete recovery, and mitigate risk.

Join the wave of over 3,000 progressive organizations that HEADCHECK empowers to make a difference in player safety, from professional sports leagues like Major League Soccer, USA Cycling, the Canadian Football League, and the Canadian Junior Hockey League to your community’s sports teams and clinics: http://www.headcheckhealth.com

