Trump Antsy to Reopen Economy

CBJ — U.S. President Donald Trump says medical data indicates his country has passed the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic and its time to begin planning on how to gradually bring back business enterprise in an effort to kick-start the stalled economy.

Trump says there will be new strict guidelines that will have to be adhered to while the market place slowly gains traction once again.

“The battle continues but the data suggests that the nation has passed the peak on new cases,” Trump said during a White House media briefing. “While we must remain vigilant, it is clear that our aggressive strategy is working and very strongly working, I might add.”

During the global lockdown, millions of Americans have lost their jobs and thousands of businesses have been forced to close their doors — some permanently. It’s much the same here in Canada where almost 6 million Canadians have applied for the Canadian Emergency Response Benefit.

Earlier this week Denmark began reopening schools to students. The Danish government believes the worst of the virus is now behind them and it’s time to return to a normal way of life.

@CanBizJournal