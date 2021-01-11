Trump Impeachment Proceeding

CBJ — It certainly appears as if Donald Trump will become the first U.S. President in history to have the stain of being twice impeached.

Democratic leaders say there is no other choice but to impeach now that a House resolution, which called on Vice-President Mike Pence to invoke constitutional authority to remove Trump from office, was blocked by Republicans.

Democrats in the House have been pushing Pence and the Cabinet to oust Trump under the 25th Amendment, saying he is unfit for office, but Pence has given no indication he will go ahead with that course of action.

The push to remove Trump reached an all-time high following last week’s protest march that turned deadly violent when a mob entered and ransacked the U.S. Capitol.

As of this point Trump is facing one single charge of “incitement of insurrection” according to a draft of the article of impeachment.

Lawmakers say Trump crossed a line when he made a raucous outdoor speech to his supporters to get them even more riled up prior to their heading over to the U.S. Capitol where things got completely out of control. The failure by Trump to quickly condemn the activities was also a determining factor in moving ahead with the charge against him. It’s also been reported that VP Pence had to convince Trump that the National Guard needed to be immediately deployed to bring a stop to the violent uprising.

Democratic President-elect Joe Biden will be sworn in on January 20. Trump has already stated he has no plans to be part of the ceremony although Pence has said he will be there. Former presidents Clinton, Bush and Obama are also scheduled to be in attendance.

