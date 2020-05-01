Trump Opines Lab to Blame for Virus

CBJ — U.S. President Donald Trump says it’s possible that China could have accidentally unleashed the novel coronavirus due to a horrible “mistake.”

U.S. intelligence agenices are examining the possibility that the virus was spread due to an accident in a lab in Wuhan, China. Trump even suggested the release could have been intentional.

The Office of the Director of National Intelligence has ruled out the virus being man-made but is still investigating the precise source of the global pandemic, which has killed more than 220,000 people worldwide.

Scientists believe the likeliest origin of the pandemic remains natural, that it spread from an infected animal to a human. One theory is that researchers in the Wuhan lab were doing tests on infected bats when a human was bitten. The speculation is that particular person from the lab may have then passed on the virus to friends and family and it spread from there in the city of 11 million people.

“It’s a terrible thing that happened,” says Trump. “Whether they made a mistake or whether it started off as a mistake and then they made another one, or did somebody do something on purpose?”

Trump went on to say, “The IC will continue to rigorously examine emerging information and intelligence to determine whether the outbreak began through contact with infected animals or if it was the result of an accident at a laboratory in Wuhan.”

A Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said the lab strictly implements bio-security procedures that would prevent the release of any pathogen.

Trump has repeatedly blamed China for its handling of the outbreak, criticizing the world’s largest country for not restricting travel both domestically and internationally at an earlier date as a means of preventing the virus from spreading so aggressively abroad.

