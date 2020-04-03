Trump Stands By 3M Decision

CBJ — U.S. President Donald Trump has not yet shown any signs he’ll reverse his order that Minnesota-based 3M only manufacture its N95 masks for medical professionals in the United States.

A number of masks that had been earmarked for Canada was halted by Trump, who invoked the Defense Production Act (DPA) to compel American companies to produce critically needed medical infrastructure for other Americans.

The DPA means that 3M must stop making N95 masks that had been originally destined to be sent to Canada and Latin America.

Many government officials in Canada and the U.S. have spoken out against Trump’s decision saying that the possibility of retaliatory measures could actually mean the U.S. would end up with less equipment due to the government’s “America first” policy.

Healthcare workers around the world are currently facing a shortage of the N95 masks, which are more effective in preventing spread of COVID-19 than other masks.

3M makes 1.2 billion masks a year worldwide, or about 100 million each month. It does not, however, currently manufacture any in Canada.

