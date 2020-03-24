Trump Wants Businesses Open ASAP

CBJ – U.S. President Donald Trump reiterated the importance of getting the American economy up and running as soon as possible, despite growing concerns that more people are contracting COVID-19, with additional deaths. Trump made the comments during a media conference in Washington.

Some economists say that if the vast majority of businesses remain closed for a period of 90 days, the entire economic system would likely collapse.

“At a certain point we have to get open,” says Trump. “We have to get moving. We’re not going to let the cure be worse than the problem. At the end of the 15-day period, we’ll make a decision as to which way we want to go.”

“America will, again, and soon, be open for business,” predicts Trump. “We cannot let the cure be worse than the problem itself. This is a medical problem. We are not going to let it turn into a long-lasting financial problem.”

Trump also announced a crackdown on hoarding crucial medical supplies like masks and other protective gear by businesses looking to cash in on the pandemic.

“We have some people hoarding. We want to prevent price gouging, and critical health and medical resources are going to be protected in every form,” he says.

Dr. Deborah Birx, meanwhile, said that new data from Europe on mortality rates was encouraging.

“Ninety-nine percent of all the mortality coming out of Europe, in general, is over 50 and with pre-existing conditions,” she says. Birx also noted that the rate for others was therefore only about 1%.

