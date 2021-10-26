TSSA orders six-month suspension of Appliance Technical Institute of Canada Inc. programs

Toronto, Oct. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Technical Standards and Safety Authority (TSSA) suspended Appliance Technical Institute of Canada Inc.’s (ATIC) authorization to deliver gas technician training programs, after TSSA discovered a serious breach of provincial safety laws and ATIC’s failure to cooperate with TSSA’s investigation. The TSSA-imposed six-month suspension of ATIC’s TSSA-accredited fuels training programs, which is effective October 30, 2021, is the most significant regulatory action the public safety regulator has ever taken against a TSSA-accredited training provider.

Despite having been accredited by TSSA to provide the Domestic Appliance and Gas Technician 3 courses only, ATIC admitted to providing the Gas Technician 2 (G.2) course without being accredited or approved by TSSA to do so, and for acting without integrity and honesty in its dealings with its students and TSSA.

The regulation made under the Technical Standards and Safety Act requires that only training providers who are formally accredited by TSSA may provide training programs that lead to a fuel industry certificate. Each program that is taught by the provider must be reviewed and approved by the TSSA. ATIC did not have the authority to teach nor administer any aspects associated with the G2 course curriculum.

Among the other penalties issued against ATIC, the college has been ordered to hire a compliance officer who will be responsible for overseeing ATIC’s compliance once it resumes the instruction of TSSA authorized programs, including the curriculum, laboratory and workshop requirements, training, program content, practical evaluations, instructor qualifications, communication with students and more. The college will also be subject to regular compliance audits by a TSSA inspector.

“Unfortunately, the victims here are the students who not only lost time, they were almost led to start their careers on the wrong foot without being trained on the essential skills and meeting the regulatory requirements, and therefore putting the public at risk,” said Sam Sadeghi, TSSA’s Director, Fuels Safety Program.

“Proper training and certification of workers providing fuels services is essential to protecting public safety in the province,” said Sadeghi. “When unaccredited training providers deliver programs, it is a serious breach of safety laws that puts public safety at risk.”

During the course of its investigation, TSSA reached out to past and present students enrolled in ATIC’s G2 course to provide them with support and help them understand their options, including how to achieve the appropriate certification and making sure the training provider is approved by TSSA.

TSSA reminds those who are taking training in a TSSA regulated industry to reach out at any time to see if the provider is approved by TSSA to provide the training.

