TSSA Recognized for Continued Commitment to Strong Safety Culture

Toronto, Ontario, March 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Technical Standards and Safety Authority (TSSA) has been honoured by Canadian Occupational Safety (COS) magazine with a 5-Star Safety Cultures Award for the second consecutive year. This award recognizes Canadian organizations that consistently promote a culture of safety by implementing programs and taking actions to ensure healthy and safe working environments.

“TSSA doesn’t just have a strong internal safety culture, but it also helps organizations across Ontario create their own resilient safety cultures, while holding them to the highest safety standards within the industries it oversees,” said Shane Mercer, Senior Journalist, COS magazine. “I applaud TSSA for its commitment to ensuring safety within its own organization and several sectors of the Canadian economy, as well as its passion to protect the people who work in them.”

After being identified as a nominee by COS magazine, TSSA was shortlisted as a finalist for the award following the completion of an in-depth submission detailing TSSA’s internal safety programs. In the second qualifying round, a sample of TSSA employees completed a safety culture satisfaction survey and gave TSSA an overall satisfaction rating of more than 75 per cent.

“Day in and day out, TSSA employees make every effort to fulfill our organization’s purpose to enhance safety where Ontarians live, work and play – safety comes first in all that we do,” said Bonnie Rose, President and CEO, TSSA. “TSSA’s Executive Leadership Team is proud to see the organization recognized in such a meaningful way and grateful to our employees who are passionate about safety, live our values, and have made receiving this award possible.”

Since 2018, TSSA has been undergoing a complete organizational transformation to become a more modern Outcome-Based Regulator that relies on data to understand risk and drive decision-making and takes a risk-informed approach to safety oversight. Enhancing TSSA’s internal safety culture has been essential to the organization realizing its transformation.

Rose shares more about TSSA’s safety culture in a COS feature article highlighting the award winners.

Throughout Ontario, the Technical Standards and Safety Authority (TSSA) enforces provincial safety regulations and enhances public safety. TSSA regulates the safety of amusement devices, boilers and pressure vessels, elevating devices, fuels, operating engineers, and ski lifts. Its range of safety services include public education, certification, licensing and registration, engineering design review, inspections, investigations, safety management consultation, compliance support, enforcement, and prosecution activities.

