TUGA Files Patent for Innovative Food Delivery Module

VANCOUVER, British Columbia and LISBON, Portugal, Sept. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — TUGA Innovations, Inc. (CSE: TUGA) (FRA: DQ5) (OTC: TUGAF) (“TUGA Innovations,” or the “Company”), which is developing solutions for urban mobility challenges with the TUGA , a new type of electric vehicle (“EV”), is pleased to announce the introduction of the TUGA Delivery Box, a novel food delivery module, as part of its product development efforts.

The TUGA Delivery Box development team has filed a patent application (file number 63/339,588) to protect certain intellectual property regarding the functionality and features of the product. The TUGA Delivery Box is being designed to maintain the quality and integrity of food or other elements inside the box by offering automated environmental controls including heating and/or cooling, air filtration, weight distribution, and order segregation during transport from point of preparation to end-user consumption.

Designed specifically for use with the TUGA three-wheeled, highly agile, and fully electric inline driver/cargo configuration, the module is readily detachable and is being further designed to offer optional wheels (including motorized wheels) to facilitate handling and ease-of-access for pickup and/or delivery in restricted access locations. Provisional designs include optional drone attachments for airborne delivery in vertically challenged situations.

Company co-founder and VP César Barbosa states, “Our TUGA Delivery Box makes use of the modular philosophy of all TUGA vehicles and is being designed specifically for use with the TUGA “Deliver” model. The intent is to offer a high-end, high-quality environment for premium food transportation and for the Delivery Box to be optimized for the kitchen-to-customer trip. The market for food transportation is a large opportunity, and we are aiming to offer a high-quality novel solution which brings significant brand profile utility, market penetrative features, and best-in-class environmental care and consideration for urbanites who demand a better meal delivery solution.”

The TUGA fully electric fore-and-aft 2-seat vehicle aims to address the many challenges faced when driving in, between, and around urban centres and metropolitan areas. The vehicle is no wider than a motorcycle for agility and boasts a patent pending expanding rear axle for stability at higher speeds and a recently announced patent-pending expanding length vehicle chassis system offering a unique backwards movement of the rear part of the vehicle to enable improved passenger and/or cargo access. The TUGA platform is designed to offer multiple body styles initially identified as the TUGA Commuter, TUGA Deliver and TUGA One concepts.

Company CEO John Hagie adds, “Our Delivery Box is designed to bring significant attention to environmental conditions connected with the delivery of food or goods that need specific environmentally controlled conditions. The concept is innovative enough to seek intellectual property protection. This is yet another example of the TUGA solution aiming to offer an innovative, high-end, high-quality approach to urban mobility concerns,” Mr. Hagie continues. “We are committed to unlocking value for our company on behalf of our partners, stakeholders, and shareholders alike.”

As part of the Company's disclosure obligations as a public issuer, ongoing financial and material filings can be found under the Company's profile on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR) at www.sedar.com .

About TUGA Innovations, Inc. (CSE: TUGA) (FRA: DQ5) (OTC: TUGAF)

TUGA Innovations is a development-stage electric vehicle company undertaking the conception, design, and production of specialized EVs to improve the urban mobility experience. The Company is looking to reduce urban mobility difficulties by developing a family of three-wheeled, fully electric fore-and-aft 2-seat vehicles. The vehicle is no wider than a motorcycle for agility and offers a patent pending expanding rear axle for high-speed stability along with a patent pending expandable chassis designed for passenger comfort. The vehicle will offer advanced connectivity technology to maximize safety, performance, environmental impact, comfort, maintenance, and navigation. The TUGA vehicle is being designed to deliver an estimated 160 km range, have an estimated top speed of 140km/hour with the comforts of a car, and with more protection than a motorcycle in an interchangeable multi-body, multi-function platform. Find out more at: https://tugainnovations.com/ , watch our video, and follow us on Instagram, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

