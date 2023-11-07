Turmalina Announces New Consulting Agreement with OGIB

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Turmalina Metals Corp. (“Turmalina”, or the “Company”; TBX-TSXV, TBXXF-OTCQX, 3RI-FSE) is pleased to announce that, further to its news releases dated March 2 and September 28, 2023, it has entered into a new agreement with OGIB Corporate Bulletin (“OGIB”) dated November 6, 2023 (the “New OGIB Agreement”).

Pursuant to the New OGIB Agreement, OGIB will provide promotional services to the Company, including the publication of two online articles about the Company within 180 days following the date on which the TSX Venture Exchange (“TSXV”) approves the New OGIB Agreement. The Company will pay OGIB a cash fee of $75,000 upon the publishing of each such article, for up to an aggregate of $150,000, to be paid from cash on hand.

OGIB is a subscription service based out of North Vancouver, British Columbia, which provides research on public companies. OGIB is wholly-owned by Keith Schaefer. To the knowledge of the Company, OGIB has a direct or indirect interest in 190,000 common shares in the capital of the Company (“Common Shares”) and has a right to acquire an additional 125,000 Common Shares. Both OGIB and Mr. Schaefer are arm’s length to the Company.

About Turmalina Metals: Turmalina Metals is a TSXV-listed exploration company focused on developing our portfolio of high-grade gold-copper-silver projects in South America. Our focus is on tourmaline breccias, a deposit style overlooked by many explorers. Turmalina Metals is led by a team responsible for multiple gold-copper-silver discoveries who are highly experienced in this deposit style. Our projects are characterised by open high-grade mineralization on established mining licenses that present compelling drill targets. The flagship project held by Turmalina is the San Francisco project in San Juan, Argentina. For further information on the San Francisco Project, refer to the technical report entitled “NI43-101 Technical Report San Francisco Copper Gold Project, San Juan Province, Argentina” dated November 17, 2019 under the Corporation’s profile at www.sedar.com .

Forward Looking Statement: This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed “forward-looking statements”. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words “expects”, “plans”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “intends”, “estimates”, “projects”, “potential” and similar expressions, or that events or conditions “will”, “would”, “may”, “could” or “should” occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements in this news release include statements relating to the TSXV’s approval of the New OGIB Agreement, and performance of the promotional activities over the term of the New OGIB Agreement. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company’s management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management’s beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release or has in any way approved or disapproved of the contents of this press release.



