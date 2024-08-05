TWC Enterprises Limited Announces Second Quarter 2025 Results And Eligible Dividend

KING CITY, Ontario, Aug. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

Consolidated Financial Highlights (unaudited)

(in thousands of dollars except per share amounts) Three months ended Six months ended June 30,

2025 June 30,

2024 June 30,

2025 June 30,

2024 Net earnings 21,479 3,159 22,563 2,458 Basic and diluted earnings per share 0.88 0.13 0.93 0.10

Operating Data

Three months ended Six months ended June 30,

2025 June 30,

2024 June 30,

2025 June 30,

2024 Canadian Full Privilege Golf Members 14,999 15,063 Championship rounds – Canada 405,000 399,000 405,000 399,000 18-hole equivalent championship golf courses – Canada 37.0 35.5 18-hole equivalent managed championship golf courses – Canada 3.5 3.5 Championship rounds – U.S. 46,000 46,000 130,000 136,000 18-hole equivalent championship golf courses – U.S. 6.5 6.5

The following is an analysis of net earnings:

For the three months ended (thousands of Canadian dollars) June 30, 2025 June 30, 2024 Operating revenue $ 61,560 $ 62,183 Direct operating expenses(1) 47,326 53,049 Net operating income(1) 14,234 9,134 Amortization of membership fees 1,200 1,126 Depreciation and amortization (3,559 ) (3,681 ) Interest, net and investment income 2,321 2,813 Other items 12,605 (3,902 ) Income taxes (5,322 ) (2,331 ) Net earnings $ 21,479 $ 3,159

For the six months ended (thousands of Canadian dollars) June 30, 2025 June 30, 2024 Operating revenue $ 102,324 $ 127,529 Direct operating expenses(1) 79,957 113,938 Net operating income(1) 22,367 13,591 Amortization of membership fees 2,263 2,085 Depreciation and amortization (6,944 ) (7,196 ) Interest, net and investment income 4,989 5,598 Other items 6,611 (8,503 ) Income taxes (6,723 ) (3,117 ) Net earnings $ 22,563 $ 2,458

The following is a breakdown of net operating income (loss) by segment:

For the three months ended (thousands of Canadian dollars) June 30, 2025 June 30, 2024 Net operating income (loss) by segment Canadian golf club operations $ 13,581 $ 10,361 US golf club operations (2025 – US $699,000; 2024 – US $467,000) 967 636 Corporate and other (314 ) (1,863 ) Net operating income(1) $ 14,234 $ 9,134

For the six months ended (thousands of Canadian dollars) June 30, 2025 June 30, 2024 Net operating income (loss) by segment Canadian golf club operations $ 16,913 $ 13,915 US golf club operations (2025 – US $3,157,000; 2024 – US $2,630,000) 4,494 3,552 Corporate and other 960 (3,876 ) Net operating income(1) $ 22,367 $ 13,591

Operating revenue is calculated as follows:

For the three months ended (thousands of Canadian dollars) June 30, 2025 June 30, 2024 Annual dues $ 18,953 $ 18,246 Golf 15,455 13,407 Corporate events 3,387 2,770 Food and beverage 12,261 9,798 Merchandise 4,736 4,581 Real estate 5,736 12,381 Rooms and other 1,032 1,000 Operating revenue $ 61,560 $ 62,183

For the six months ended (thousands of Canadian dollars) June 30, 2025 June 30, 2024 Annual dues $ 36,643 $ 35,753 Golf 21,752 19,409 Corporate events 3,424 2,788 Food and beverage 14,088 11,065 Merchandise 6,290 6,336 Real estate 18,721 50,890 Rooms and other 1,406 1,288 Operating revenue $ 102,324 $ 127,529

Direct operating expenses are calculated as follows:

For the three months ended (thousands of Canadian dollars) June 30, 2025 June 30, 2024 Operating cost of sales $ 6,878 $ 6,284 Real estate cost of sales 5,375 13,488 Labour and employee benefits 22,518 20,661 Utilities 1,685 1,884 Selling, general and administrative expenses 1,238 1,367 Property taxes 773 665 Repairs and maintenance 961 1,114 Insurance 1,686 1,789 Turf operating expenses 2,328 2,215 Fuel and oil 431 484 Other operating expenses 3,453 3,098 Direct Operating Expenses(1) $ 47,326 $ 53,049

For the six months ended (thousands of Canadian dollars) June 30, 2024 June 30, 2025 Operating cost of sales $ 8,708 $ 8,131 Real estate cost of sales 16,328 53,210 Labour and employee benefits 33,059 30,369 Utilities 3,639 3,584 Selling, general and administrative expenses 2,742 2,843 Property taxes 2,372 2,548 Repairs and maintenance 1,888 2,268 Insurance 2,620 2,789 Turf operating expenses 2,565 2,528 Fuel and oil 536 584 Other operating expenses 5,500 5,084 Direct Operating Expenses (1) $ 79,957 $ 113,938

Second Quarter 2025 Consolidated Operating Highlights

On February 3, 2025, the Company acquired Deer Creek, one of Canada’s largest golf and event complexes, located in Ajax, Ontario, and includes 45-holes of championship golf, a nine-hole short course, large driving range and performance academy. This is a daily fee property with a focus on food and beverage operations. This acquisition is a contributing factor to increases seen in both revenue and operating expenses, specifically golf, corporate events and food and beverage revenue, as well as operating cost of sales and labour and employee benefits.

Operating revenue decreased 1.0% to $61,560,000 for the three month period ended June 30, 2025 from $62,183,000 in 2024 due to the decline in revenue from two Highland Gate home sales as compared to seven in 2024.

Direct operating expenses decreased 10.8% to $47,326,000 for the three month period ended June 30, 2025 from $53,049,000 in 2024 due to the decline in Highland Gate home cost of sales as described above.

Net operating income for the Canadian golf club operations segment increased to $13,581,000 for the three month period ended June 30, 2025 from $10,361,000 in 2024 due to the Deer Creek acquisition and healthy increases in golf revenue for all properties due to strong demand.

Interest, net and investment income decreased 17.5% to income of $2,321,000 for the three month period ended June 30, 2025 from $2,813,000 in 2024 due to a reduction in cash (and resulting interest income on this excess cash) as a result of the Deer Creek acquisition.

Other items consist of the following income (loss) items:

For the three months ended June 30, 2025 June 30, 2024 Foreign exchange gain (loss) $ 541 $ (22 ) Unrealized loss on investment in marketable securities 12,325 (5,119 ) Business combination transaction costs (94 ) – Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment 103 162 Equity income from investments in joint ventures 1 – Insurance – 621 Other (271 ) 456 Other items $ 12,605 $ (3,902 )

At June 30, 2025, the Company recorded an unrealized gain of $12,325,000 on its investment in marketable securities (June 30, 2024 – loss of $5,119,000). This gain is attributable to the fair market value adjustments of the Company’s investment in Automotive Properties REIT.

Net earnings in the amount of $21,479,000 for the three month period ended June 30, 2025 increased from $3,159,000 in 2024 due to the change in unrealized gain on the Company’s investment in Automotive Properties REIT as compared to 2024. Basic and diluted earnings per share increased to $0.88 per share in 2025, compared to basic and diluted earnings per share of $0.13 cents in 2024.

Non–IFRS Measures

TWC uses non-IFRS measures as a benchmark measurement of our own operating results and as a benchmark relative to our competitors. We consider these non-IFRS measures to be a meaningful supplement to net earnings. We also believe these non-IFRS measures are commonly used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties to evaluate our financial performance. These measures, which included direct operating expenses and net operating income do not have standardized meaning under IFRS. While these non-IFRS measures have been disclosed herein to permit a more complete comparative analysis of the Company’s operating performance and debt servicing ability relative to other companies, readers are cautioned that these non-IFRS measures as reported by TWC may not be comparable in all instances to non-IFRS measures as reported by other companies.

The glossary of financial terms is as follows:

Direct operating expenses = expenses that are directly attributable to company’s business units and are used by management in the assessment of their performance. These exclude expenses which are attributable to major corporate decisions such as impairment.

Net operating income = operating revenue – direct operating expenses

Net operating income is an important metric used by management in evaluating the Company’s operating performance as it represents the revenue and expense items that can be directly attributable to the specific business unit’s ongoing operations. It is not a measure of financial performance under IFRS and should not be considered as an alternative to measures of performance under IFRS. The most directly comparable measure specified under IFRS is net earnings.

Eligible Dividend

Today, TWC Enterprises Limited announced an eligible cash dividend of 9 cents per common share to be paid on September 15, 2025 to shareholders of record as at August 29, 2025.

New Director

The Board of Directors of TWC Enterprises Limited announced that Gagan Navani has been appointed as a director of the Company effective August 1, 2025.

Corporate Profile

TWC is engaged in golf club operations under the trademark, “ClubLink One Membership More Golf.” TWC is Canada’s largest owner, operator and manager of golf clubs with 47 18-hole equivalent championship and 2.5 18-hole equivalent academy courses (including three managed properties) at 35 locations in Ontario, Quebec and Florida.

