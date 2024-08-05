Skip to content
TWC Enterprises Limited Announces Second Quarter 2025 Results And Eligible Dividend

KING CITY, Ontario, Aug. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —  

Consolidated Financial Highlights (unaudited)

(in thousands of dollars except per share amounts) Three months ended Six months ended
  June 30,
2025		 June 30,
2024		 June 30,
2025		 June 30,
2024
Net earnings 21,479 3,159 22,563 2,458
Basic and diluted earnings per share 0.88 0.13 0.93 0.10

Operating Data

  Three months ended Six months ended
  June 30,
2025		 June 30,
2024		 June 30,
2025		 June 30,
2024
Canadian Full Privilege Golf Members     14,999 15,063
Championship rounds – Canada 405,000 399,000 405,000 399,000
18-hole equivalent championship golf courses – Canada     37.0 35.5
18-hole equivalent managed championship golf courses – Canada     3.5 3.5
Championship rounds – U.S. 46,000 46,000 130,000 136,000
18-hole equivalent championship golf courses – U.S.     6.5 6.5

The following is an analysis of net earnings:

    For the three months ended
(thousands of Canadian dollars)   June 30, 2025 June 30, 2024
       
Operating revenue   $ 61,560   $ 62,183  
Direct operating expenses(1)     47,326     53,049  
       
Net operating income(1)     14,234     9,134  
       
Amortization of membership fees     1,200     1,126  
       
Depreciation and amortization     (3,559 )   (3,681 )
       
Interest, net and investment income     2,321     2,813  
       
Other items     12,605     (3,902 )
       
Income taxes     (5,322 )   (2,331 )
       
Net earnings   $ 21,479   $ 3,159  
       
    For the six months ended
(thousands of Canadian dollars)   June 30, 2025 June 30, 2024
       
Operating revenue   $ 102,324   $ 127,529  
Direct operating expenses(1)     79,957     113,938  
       
Net operating income(1)     22,367     13,591  
       
Amortization of membership fees     2,263     2,085  
       
Depreciation and amortization     (6,944 )   (7,196 )
       
Interest, net and investment income     4,989     5,598  
       
Other items     6,611     (8,503 )
       
Income taxes     (6,723 )   (3,117 )
       
Net earnings   $ 22,563   $ 2,458  
       

The following is a breakdown of net operating income (loss) by segment:

    For the three months ended
(thousands of Canadian dollars)   June 30, 2025 June 30, 2024
       
Net operating income (loss) by segment      
Canadian golf club operations   $ 13,581   $ 10,361  
US golf club operations      
(2025 – US $699,000; 2024 – US $467,000)     967     636  
Corporate and other     (314 )   (1,863 )
       
       
Net operating income(1)   $ 14,234   $ 9,134  
       
    For the six months ended
(thousands of Canadian dollars)   June 30, 2025 June 30, 2024
       
Net operating income (loss) by segment      
Canadian golf club operations   $ 16,913   $ 13,915  
US golf club operations      
(2025 – US $3,157,000; 2024 – US $2,630,000)   4,494     3,552  
Corporate and other   960     (3,876 )
       
       
Net operating income(1)   $ 22,367   $ 13,591  
       

Operating revenue is calculated as follows:

    For the three months ended
(thousands of Canadian dollars)   June 30, 2025 June 30, 2024
       
Annual dues   $ 18,953   $ 18,246  
Golf     15,455     13,407  
Corporate events     3,387     2,770  
Food and beverage     12,261     9,798  
Merchandise     4,736     4,581  
Real estate     5,736     12,381  
Rooms and other     1,032     1,000  
       
Operating revenue   $ 61,560   $ 62,183  
       
    For the six months ended
(thousands of Canadian dollars)   June 30, 2025 June 30, 2024
       
Annual dues   $ 36,643   $ 35,753  
Golf     21,752     19,409  
Corporate events     3,424     2,788  
Food and beverage     14,088     11,065  
Merchandise     6,290     6,336  
Real estate     18,721     50,890  
Rooms and other     1,406     1,288  
       
Operating revenue   $ 102,324   $ 127,529  
       

Direct operating expenses are calculated as follows:

    For the three months ended
(thousands of Canadian dollars)   June 30, 2025 June 30, 2024
       
Operating cost of sales   $ 6,878   $   6,284
       
Real estate cost of sales     5,375       13,488
       
Labour and employee benefits     22,518       20,661
       
Utilities     1,685       1,884
       
Selling, general and administrative expenses   1,238       1,367
       
Property taxes     773       665
       
Repairs and maintenance     961       1,114
       
Insurance     1,686       1,789
       
Turf operating expenses     2,328       2,215
       
Fuel and oil     431       484
       
Other operating expenses     3,453       3,098
       
Direct Operating Expenses(1)   $ 47,326   $   53,049
       
    For the six months ended
(thousands of Canadian dollars)   June 30, 2024 June 30, 2025
       
Operating cost of sales   $ 8,708   $ 8,131  
       
Real estate cost of sales     16,328     53,210  
       
Labour and employee benefits     33,059     30,369  
       
Utilities     3,639     3,584  
       
Selling, general and administrative expenses   2,742     2,843  
       
Property taxes     2,372     2,548  
       
Repairs and maintenance     1,888     2,268  
       
Insurance     2,620     2,789  
       
Turf operating expenses     2,565     2,528  
       
Fuel and oil     536     584  
       
Other operating expenses     5,500     5,084  
       
Direct Operating Expenses (1)   $ 79,957   $ 113,938  
       

(1) Please see Non-IFRS Measures

Second Quarter 2025 Consolidated Operating Highlights

On February 3, 2025, the Company acquired Deer Creek, one of Canada’s largest golf and event complexes, located in Ajax, Ontario, and includes 45-holes of championship golf, a nine-hole short course, large driving range and performance academy. This is a daily fee property with a focus on food and beverage operations. This acquisition is a contributing factor to increases seen in both revenue and operating expenses, specifically golf, corporate events and food and beverage revenue, as well as operating cost of sales and labour and employee benefits.

Operating revenue decreased 1.0% to $61,560,000 for the three month period ended June 30, 2025 from $62,183,000 in 2024 due to the decline in revenue from two Highland Gate home sales as compared to seven in 2024.

Direct operating expenses decreased 10.8% to $47,326,000 for the three month period ended June 30, 2025 from $53,049,000 in 2024 due to the decline in Highland Gate home cost of sales as described above.

Net operating income for the Canadian golf club operations segment increased to $13,581,000 for the three month period ended June 30, 2025 from $10,361,000 in 2024 due to the Deer Creek acquisition and healthy increases in golf revenue for all properties due to strong demand.

Interest, net and investment income decreased 17.5% to income of $2,321,000 for the three month period ended June 30, 2025 from $2,813,000 in 2024 due to a reduction in cash (and resulting interest income on this excess cash) as a result of the Deer Creek acquisition.

Other items consist of the following income (loss) items:

  For the three months ended
  June 30, 2025 June 30, 2024
     
Foreign exchange gain (loss) $ 541   $ (22 )
Unrealized loss on investment in marketable securities   12,325     (5,119 )
Business combination transaction costs   (94 )    
Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment   103     162  
Equity income from investments in joint ventures   1      
Insurance       621  
Other   (271 )   456  
     
Other items $ 12,605   $ (3,902 )
     

At June 30, 2025, the Company recorded an unrealized gain of $12,325,000 on its investment in marketable securities (June 30, 2024 – loss of $5,119,000). This gain is attributable to the fair market value adjustments of the Company’s investment in Automotive Properties REIT.
Net earnings in the amount of $21,479,000 for the three month period ended June 30, 2025 increased from $3,159,000 in 2024 due to the change in unrealized gain on the Company’s investment in Automotive Properties REIT as compared to 2024. Basic and diluted earnings per share increased to $0.88 per share in 2025, compared to basic and diluted earnings per share of $0.13 cents in 2024.

NonIFRS Measures

TWC uses non-IFRS measures as a benchmark measurement of our own operating results and as a benchmark relative to our competitors. We consider these non-IFRS measures to be a meaningful supplement to net earnings. We also believe these non-IFRS measures are commonly used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties to evaluate our financial performance. These measures, which included direct operating expenses and net operating income do not have standardized meaning under IFRS. While these non-IFRS measures have been disclosed herein to permit a more complete comparative analysis of the Company’s operating performance and debt servicing ability relative to other companies, readers are cautioned that these non-IFRS measures as reported by TWC may not be comparable in all instances to non-IFRS measures as reported by other companies.

The glossary of financial terms is as follows:

Direct operating expenses = expenses that are directly attributable to company’s business units and are used by management in the assessment of their performance. These exclude expenses which are attributable to major corporate decisions such as impairment.

Net operating income = operating revenue – direct operating expenses

Net operating income is an important metric used by management in evaluating the Company’s operating performance as it represents the revenue and expense items that can be directly attributable to the specific business unit’s ongoing operations. It is not a measure of financial performance under IFRS and should not be considered as an alternative to measures of performance under IFRS. The most directly comparable measure specified under IFRS is net earnings.

Eligible Dividend

Today, TWC Enterprises Limited announced an eligible cash dividend of 9 cents per common share to be paid on September 15, 2025 to shareholders of record as at August 29, 2025.

New Director

The Board of Directors of TWC Enterprises Limited announced that Gagan Navani has been appointed as a director of the Company effective August 1, 2025.

Corporate Profile

TWC is engaged in golf club operations under the trademark, “ClubLink One Membership More Golf.” TWC is Canada’s largest owner, operator and manager of golf clubs with 47 18-hole equivalent championship and 2.5 18-hole equivalent academy courses (including three managed properties) at 35 locations in Ontario, Quebec and Florida.

For further information please contact:

Andrew Tamlin
Chief Financial Officer
15675 Dufferin Street
King City, Ontario L7B 1K5
Tel: 905-841-5372 Fax: 905-841-8488
[email protected]

Management’s discussion and analysis, financial statements and other disclosure information relating to the Company is available through SEDAR and at www.sedar.com and on the Company website at www.twcenterprises.ca        


CBJ Newsmakers

