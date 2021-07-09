TWC Enterprises Limited Announces Withdrawal of Glen Abbey Appeals

KING CITY, Ontario, July 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — TWC Enterprises Limited (TSX:TWC) (“TWC”) announces that it has withdrawn the appeals filed with the Ontario Land Tribunal by its subsidiaries (ClubLink Corporation ULC and ClubLink Holdings Ltd) in relation to the potential redevelopment of Glen Abbey Golf Club.

TWC is engaged in golf club operations under the trademark, “ClubLink One Membership More Golf.” TWC is Canada’s largest owner, operator and manager of golf clubs with 48.5 18-hole equivalent championship and 3.5 18-hole equivalent academy courses (including one managed property) at 37 locations in Ontario, Quebec and Florida.

For further information please contact:

Andrew Tamlin

Chief Financial Officer

15675 Dufferin Street

King City, Ontario L7B 1K5

Tel: 905-841-5372 Fax: 905-841-8488

atamlin@c l u blink.ca

CBJ Newsmakers