Two AGF Investments Strategies Named to SMArtX’s Select Manager List

Building on the burgeoning success of its managed account business in the U.S., AGF Investments1 is pleased to announce that two of its leading investment strategies – available via AGF Investments America Inc. – were named to SMArtX Advisory Solutions (SMArtX)’s Select Manager List2, effective March 14, 2023.

The strategies, available on SMArtX’s Turnkey Asset Management Platform (TAMP), are:

The SMArtX Select Manager List is a subset of investment strategies currently available on the SMArtX platform identified through an extensive, four-step screening process examining:

The ability to generate alpha over a peer group benchmark;

A positively skewed risk and return profile distribution;

Downside and tail-risk management; and

Consistency of returns.

Out of the 1,114 strategies available on the SMArtX platform, only 179 earned a spot on the exclusive Select Manager List, which was further delineated into “Gold” and “Silver” classifications across a wide range of categories. Both the AGF Global Select ADR and AGF U.S. Large Cap Growth Equity strategies earned the Gold classification2.

“We’re proud to have two of our leading investment strategies named to SMArtX’s exclusive Select Manager List – and delighted to see them both recognized for their strong performance and characteristics with ‘Gold’ classifications,” said Damion Hendrickson, Managing Director, U.S. Business at AGF Investments.

“Our U.S. separately managed account (SMA) business is building momentum, and this recognition should spur its continued growth,” Hendrickson added.

Additional AGF Investments strategies available on SMArtX’s TAMP platform include:

“All our strategies showcase the active, but disciplined, investment approach that AGF Investments has been known for since 1957*, and we’re pleased to make them available to advisors and institutional investors via SMArtX’s innovative platform,” Hendrickson added. “We look forward to providing even greater access to our in-demand strategies by making them available on additional platforms this year.”

About AGF Management Limited

* Founded in 1957, AGF Management Limited (AGF) is an independent and globally diverse asset management firm delivering excellence in investing in the public and private markets through its three distinct business lines: AGF Investments, AGF Private Capital and AGF Private Wealth.

AGF brings a disciplined approach focused on providing an exceptional client experience and incorporating sound responsible and sustainable practices. The firm’s investment solutions, driven by its fundamental, quantitative and private investing capabilities, extends globally to a wide range of clients, from financial advisors and their clients to high-net worth and institutional investors including pension plans, corporate plans, sovereign wealth funds, endowments and foundations.

Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, AGF has investment operations and client servicing teams on the ground in North America and Europe. With over US$31.0 billion in total assets under management and fee-earning assets, AGF serves more than 800,000 investors. AGF trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol AGF.B.

1AGF Investments is a group of wholly owned subsidiaries of AGF Management Limited, a Canadian reporting issuer. The subsidiaries included in AGF Investments are AGF Investments Inc. (AGFI), AGF Investments America Inc. (AGFA), AGF Investments LLC (AGFUS) and AGF International Advisors Company Limited (AGFIA).

AGF Investments America Inc. is a registered investment advisors with the U.S. Securities Exchange Commission and is fully owned by AGF Management Limited, a Canadian reporting issuer.

2AGF Investments did not pay to be included in the SmartX Select Manager List, nor did they pay for the Gold Classification. Both were achieved based on SmartX’s screening processes and evaluation and are subject to change at SmartX’s discretion.

