Two Charged in Ghosen Escape

CBJ — Two American men have been arrested and charged with the alleged smuggling of former Nissan boss Carlos Ghosen out of Japan.

Ghosen, 66, was Nissan’s Chairman and was awaiting trial in Japan relating to financial misconduct charges before fleeing and winding up in Lebanon.

Michael Taylor, 59, is a former Green Beret and private security specialist. He and his 27-year-old son Peter Taylor are wanted by Japanese authorities on charges they helped Ghosn escape the country. The men were arrested this week in Massachusetts.

A legal representative for the Taylors said they plan to challenge Japan’s extradition request “on several legal and factual grounds.”

A spokesperson for Ghosn’s legal team declined to comment on the arrest of the two men.

