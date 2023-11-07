Type 2 Diabetes and prediabetes can be reversed with personalized lifestyle education and support from LifestyleRx and LifeLabs

Toronto, Ontario, Nov. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — LifeLabs is pleased to announce its partnership with LifestyleRx to offer Canadians greater support in managing their health with prediabetes and Type 2 diabetes.

Canada has a growing diabetes population with currently 1 in 3 Canadians living with Type 2 diabetes or prediabetes, and it is expected there will be over 400,000 new cases each year. Through early detection, many cases of prediabetes and Type 2 diabetes are reversible with the help of healthy lifestyle adjustments.

LifestyleRx is a virtual physician-led program that aids patients in adopting key lifestyle changes to achieve sustainable remission of prediabetes or Type 2 diabetes. It offers personalized education and virtual care to support lifestyle changes, focusing on key areas such as diet, sleep, light exercise, stress reduction, and more. The program is available at no cost to patients with OHIP and MSP coverage.

“We’re excited to collaborate with LifestyleRx to expand our services and offer Canadians a more personalized approach in making informed decisions about their health,” said Lawrence Mahan, Senior Vice President of Commercial, Business and Consumer Markets at LifeLabs. “This new partnership builds upon an existing suite of LifeLabs offerings that already serve patients with diabetes. At LifeLabs, it’s important to us that we continue to evolve our services in a way that looks beyond just the results and helps provide patients and their healthcare providers actionable insights when it comes to managing their health. When it comes to managing chronic conditions like diabetes, it’s equally important to offer services that enable more personalized treatment plans.”

“The first step to Type 2 diabetes remission is to become aware that it is possible. Having LifeLabs, Canada’s largest community lab, introduce their patients to LifestyleRx will provide many more people with the confidence required to take that first step and take control of their health,” said LifestyleRx co-founders Jason Kerkvliet and Brendan Bryne, also Chief Medical Officer for the program.

Those interested in the 12-week program (covered by OHIP and MSP) can sign up through the LifeLabs and LifestyleRx website: LifestyleRx.ca/LifeLabs. Patients who have already been involved in the LifestyleRx program have found great success:

“I’ve been Type 2 diabetic for almost 20 years and when first diagnosed I was told there was no possibility that this would ever change—only advice was just to watch your diet, exercise and take your medications. It was an eye opener for me when I was told there was a possibility of my diabetes going into remission! Now, six months later, I feel so much more in control of my health and destiny having learned proper diet / new recipes, ways to reduce my stress, sleep regime, exercise, social interaction – all of it is taught over the course of a 12 week easy-to-follow program. I now have the tools i to make better choices and want to do that instead of giving up. I wouldn’t hesitate in trying this program. – Susan G.

About LifeLabs:

LifeLabs is Canada’s leading provider of laboratory diagnostic information and digital health connectivity systems, enabling patients and healthcare practitioners to diagnose, treat, monitor, and prevent disease. We support 20 million patient visits annually and conduct over 100 million laboratory tests through leading edge technologies and our 7,000+ talented and dedicated employees. We are a committed innovator in supporting Canadians to live healthier lives, operating Canada’s first commercial genetics lab, and the country’s largest online patient portal, with more than 5 million Canadians receiving their results online. LifeLabs has been named one of Canada’s Best Employers (2021, 2022, 2023) and Best Employers for Diversity (2022, 2023) by Forbes, and recognized for having an award-winning Mental Health Program from Benefits Canada. LifeLabs is 100% Canadian owned by OMERS Infrastructure, the infrastructure investment manager of one of Canada’s largest defined benefit pension plans. Learn more at www.lifelabs.com.

About LifestyleRx:

LifestyleRx is a virtual physician clinic specializing in comprehensive care for Type 2 Diabetes reversal. Our provincially insured, no-cost program aids patients in adopting key lifestyle changes to achieve sustainable remission of Type 2 diabetes. We work in collaboration with patients’ primary care providers and specialists to help patients achieve their best outcome. By 2030, our mission is to deliver 2 million diabetic remissions, save the healthcare system $12 billion annually, and give 6 million years of quality life back to patients. Learn more at LifestyleRx.io



CBJ Newsmakers