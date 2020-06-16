U.S. 5G Can Now Include Huawei

CBJ — The United States Commerce Department will now permit American companies to work with Chinese telecom company Huawei in the development of 5G networks.

Previously, the U.S. government had prohibited any association of American companies doing business with Huawei over spying concerns.

5G, or fifth-generation wireless networks are expected to power everything from high-speed video transmissions to self-driving cars.

Meanwhile, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will meet with Chinese officials in Hawaii amid increased tensions between the two countries over a number of trade and privacy issues.

@CanBizJournal