U.S. Approves $2 Trillion Stimulus Pact

CBJ — Republicans and Democrats have finally managed to put their bickering aside and come to an agreement on a $2 trillion economic stimulus package.

Officials met for more than 15 hours of bipartisan talks, which concluded in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Negotiations took some five days to complete.

Meanwhile, President President Trump continues to assess the possibility of easing back social distancing guidelines. Previously he mentioned as Easter for a timeline.

“Ultimately, the goal is to ease the guidelines and open things up to very large sections of our country as we near the end of our historic battle with the invisible enemy. It will go on for a while but we will win,” Trump said. “Easter is our timeline, what a great timeline that would be.”

As Dr. Anthony Fauci stood behind him, Trump said any decision on “opening up” the country would be “based on hard facts and data.”

Dr. Deborah Birx said she and Fauci remain “concerned” about New York City and the New York metro area and said anyone who was in the region the last few days should self-quarantine for the next 14 days, based on the time they left New York. It’s estimated that about 60% of all cases in America are currently coming out of the New York metro area.

Elsewhere, Buckingham Palace has confirmed Prince Charles has tested positive for COVID-19. The 71-year-old Prince is said to be feeling quite well, and is exhibiting only mild symptoms.

