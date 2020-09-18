U.S. Banning TikTok and WeChat

CBJ — The United States is following through with threats to ban social media sites TikTok and WeChat.

As of Sunday, September 20, Americans will no longer be able to download the apps for either company onto their smartphones or tablets.

The U.S. government order was acted upon “to combat China’s malicious collection of American citizens’ personal data,” according to U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross. “Today’s actions prove once again that President Trump will do everything in his power to guarantee our national security and protect Americans from the threats of the Chinese Communist Party.”

A number of independent online security experts have raised concerns that TikTok would maintain access to information on the 100 million users in the United States, creating a potentially huge security risk.

WeChat is also being banned for many similar concerns.

