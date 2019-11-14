U.S.-China Trade

CBJ — Chinese government officials are asking the U.S. government to cut back on tariffs as part of a new trade pact moving forward.

The Chinese say a cut would go a long way in solidifying a new agreement in what has become a protracted and costly trade war. While both sides have definitely felt the economic impacts, there are signs that point to it being a more onerous curse on China.

There are reports that American negotiators are willing to roll back the punitive tax, which was first offered in September but then pulled off the table the following day by President Donald Trump.

Trump postponed a planned tariff hike on $250 billion of Chinese goods after announcing the Phase One agreement last month. Negotiators have been working on the moving targeted details since then.

@CanBizJournal