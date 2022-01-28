Friday, January 28, 2022Canada's Leading Online Business Magazine
Home | CBJ News | U.S. Economic Expansion

U.S. Economic Expansion

economy

CBJ — In spite of a devastating and ongoing worldwide pandemic, the American economy grew last year at its fastest pace since Ronald Reagan’s presidency in the 1980s.

The gross domestic product — a measure of a country’s total output of goods and services — expanded by almost 6% last year according to the U.S. Commerce Department. The increase marked the most robust calendar-year growth since a 7.2% upswing in 1984 on the heels of a previous recession several years earlier.

However, massive inflationary figures are expected to take their toll on the economy this year, with many economists and financial experts downgrading their forecasts for the current January-March quarter, to about 4% growth.

Many U.S. businesses, especially restaurants, bars, hotels and entertainment venues, remain under intense pressure from the omicron variant, which has kept millions of people in their homes.

In an effort to combat out-of-control inflation it is widely expected that the U.S. Federal Reserve will increase interest rates several times this year.

@CanBizJournal

Recommended
TAAT™ Embraces B2B Events in Q1 2022 Based on Success with Trade Shows in 2021
TAAT™ Embraces B2B Events in Q1 2022 Based on Success with Trade Shows in 2021