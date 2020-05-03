U.S. Processes $500 Billion in Loans

CBJ — As of now the U.S. government has processed more than $500 billion in loans to small businesses in order to help them stay afloat during the COVID-19 pandemic.

About $145 billion remains in the congressionally approved fund.

The global crisis has put about 30 million Americans out of work, many permanently.

The average loan has been for just under $80,000.

More than 66,000 people have died of COVID-19 related illnesses in the United States.

The worst seems to be over in a number of U.S. states, which are now gradually reopening their respective economies.

