Uber Canada and CCAB Partner in the Spirit of Giving

Toronto, ON, Nov. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — TORONTO, ON – November 21, 2021 – Uber Canada and Canadian Council for Aboriginal Business continue to partner this holiday season. Uber Canada has pledged up to $40,000 in meal and transportation to Indigenous-owned CCAB member businesses to be distributed during the month of December.

This is the second year of the Uber Canada CCAB holiday gifting program. Through this program, vouchers are issued to Indigenous business members and are redeemable, via the Uber for Business platform, for rides or meals. The goal of this program is to alleviate transportation and food needs during the holiday period.

“The continuation of this program comes at a time when Indigenous businesses have been disproportionately impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic,” said CCAB President and CEO, Tabatha Bull. “We value greatly the continued partnership with Uber. Their support of the CCAB’s 2021 Business Recovery Forum in September and their continued support and in their programming, demonstrates a focus on determining equitable outcomes.”

“Uber is committed to building equity in the communities we serve, and this means building impactful partnerships that champion equity in Canada. We’re proud to continue to strengthen our relationship with the Canadian Council of Aboriginal Businesses, and do our part to help more Indigenous-owned businesses grow and succeed,” said Laura Miller, Head of Public Policy & Communications at Uber Canada

The vouchers will be awarded to the first 400 Indigenous business members to indicate their interest by completing an online form request. Vouchers will be distributed as they are received, expiring December 31, 2021.

About Canadian Council for Aboriginal Business:

CCAB is committed to the full participation of Indigenous peoples in Canada’s economy. As a national, non-partisan association, its mission is to promote, strengthen and enhance a prosperous Indigenous economy through the fostering of business relationships, opportunities, and awareness. CCAB offers knowledge, resources, and programs to its members to cultivate economic opportunities for Indigenous peoples and businesses across Canada. For more information, visit www.ccab.com.

About Uber Canada

Uber’s mission is to create opportunity through movement. Co-founded by Calgarian entrepreneur Garrett Camp, Uber started in 2010 to solve a simple problem: how do you get access to a ride at the touch of a button? More than 10 billion trips later, Uber is building products to get people closer to where they want to be. By changing how people, food, and things move through cities, Uber and Uber Eats open up the world to new possibilities. For more information, visit uber.com.

