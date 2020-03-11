Uber Driving into Winnipeg

CBJ — International ride-hailing service Uber has its sights on entering the Winnipeg market and it could happen as early as June.

People who are interested in becoming drivers can sign up and a licensing application will be required.

Some prominent city members have been pushing to have Uber come to Winnipeg, including Mayor Brian Bowman.

Both Uber and its main rival Lyft had previously said Winnipeg was not conducive for their business due to an inability to work within Manitoba Public Insurances’ model. However, Uber now believes it has found a way to make it viable. There is no word on whether Lyft is also reconsidering its ability to work within the parameters of the insurance model.

