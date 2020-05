CBJ — Ride-hailing service Uber Technologies is cutting 3,700 full-time workers and its CEO will forgo his base salary for the rest of the calendar year due to the pandemic lockdown.

It’s expected the layoffs and costs related to severance pay could reach about $20 million.

Uber had already imposed a hiring freeze and has offered up to 14 days of financial assistance to drivers and delivery workers who were diagnosed with COVID-19, or placed in quarantine.

